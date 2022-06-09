Obituary: Ila Marie (Anders) Wishman Brown

Ila Marie (Anders) Wishman Brown, 81, passed away peacefully in her home in Bozeman, Montana on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with family by her side.

Ila was born November 12, 1940 in Jameson, Oregon to Arnold Carl “AC” and Bertha (Goin) Anders. She attended Middleton High School and graduated in 1959. She then attended secretarial school in Boise, Idaho.

Ila moved to Montana and married Roy Wishman in 1959. For 25 years they lived on the family farm where they were blessed with five children. She was widowed in 1984. In 1993, Ila married Harold “Hal” Brown, adding two stepchildren to her family. They lived in Fort Benton, Manhattan, and finally Bozeman, Montana. She was widowed by Hal in 2018.

Ila had a wonderful giving spirit, often sharing baked goods, meals, and heartfelt sentiments. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, volunteering, and attending bible study and prayer groups over the years. Ila was an exceptional mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and beloved friend. She had an impeccable memory and never forgot a special occasion, always celebrating those she loved.

She is survived by her daughter, Marie (Steven) Gardner; son, Henry (Liz) Wishman; son, Carl (Dawn) Wishman; daughter, Ann (Shawn) Stone; son, John (Ashley) Wishman; stepdaughter, Bridget (Matt) Ekstrom; stepson, Brian (Shelby) Brown; grandchildren, Stefanie (Kyle) Meek, David (Jackie) and Kevin Gardner, Jerimiah and Jonah Wishman, Brian, Roy, and Sara Stone, Tucker and Sadie Wishman, Weston, Hadley, and Dawson Brown, and Myles and Addison Ekstrom; and great-grandchildren, Caroline and Grant Meek, and Brinley and Barrett Gardner. Her 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren had a special place in her heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Bertha Anders; first husband, Roy Wishman; second husband, Harold Brown; brother, Phil Anders; and infant granddaughter, Shayla Stone.

Cremation has taken place and, per her wishes, her ashes will be interred with Roy in Geraldine, Montana and spread at a later date with Hal.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 10 at Dokken-Nelson Sunset Chapel in Bozeman, 113 S. Willson Ave. The service may be viewed live at the Dokken-Nelson website. A Graveside Service will be at noon on Saturday, June 11 at the Geraldine Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Geraldine Senior Center.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Ila’s name may be made to a charity of your choice, although your presence and support for us at this difficult time is all that is needed.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]