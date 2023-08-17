Obituary: Hunter Berry

Hunter Anthony Berry, 28, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2023, as the result of a hit and run motorcycle accident.

Hunter was born on February 8, 1995, in Missoula, MT to Richard Berry Jr. and Christy D. Treutel-Berry. He was raised in Kalispell where he attended Smith Valley School and Flathead High School.

The last few years, Hunter made his home in Manhattan, MT where he worked in construction. Hunter lived for his free time outside of work. You could always find Hunter fishing, hunting, skateboarding, or playing online games. He also loved to motorcycle because it gave him his own piece of freedom to feel the wind all around him.

Above all his passions, he adored being a dad to his daughter, Sophia, who was the love of his life.

Hunter truly packed so much into his 28 years, and we will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his parents; daughters, Sophia and Joanna; as well as his twin brother, Dakota and brother, Aaron.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lawrence Park in Kalispell on August 26, 2023, at 5 P.M.