Obituary: Howard Ray Triemstra

Howard Ray Triemstra’s earthly journey ended on February 1, 2025. He was born on August 20, 1955, to Henry and Evelyn (Kimm) Triemstra at the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman, Montana.

Raised by Christian parents, when he was sixteen he expressed a desire to them to publicly profess his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior. While he was somewhat private about his feelings on faith, his life exhibited Christian virtues, notably kindness, compassion, patience and forgiveness for others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and we take comfort in God‘s promise that “precious in His sight is the death of His saints" and the conviction that the Holy Spirit gives to believers that our "only comfort in life and death is that we belong body and soul to the Lord Jesus Christ”.

Growing up on a farm near Churchill, from a very early age he showed a strong interest in operating machinery. At the ripe age of three, he was able to climb onto an Oliver tractor, start it up and drive around in circles until his terrified mother could jump on the tractor with him and turn it off. Over the course of his youthful years, the faithfulness of God was often shown in protecting him from serious injury while working on the farm.

He was blessed with an extraordinary memory and would often astound his siblings with detailed anecdotes from the past that they had either not even noticed or had long forgotten. With a keen sense of discernment into human nature, he was adept at entertaining us with wry observations and his ability to "cut through the crap”.

While he always remained a Montana man at heart loving the land, he enjoyed new adventures and learning about the outside world. He was capable of engaging with a wide range of people and personalities without preconceptions. Nevertheless as far as his culinary tastes went, he was what you might call persnickety. He enjoyed simple pleasures at the table. There was probably nothing he liked better than a bowl of cereal and a cold glass of chocolate milk, and of course a home cooked meal provided there was no fat or gristle on the meat.

After his graduation from Manhattan Christian High School in 1973, he made a road trip to the Eastern seaboard and later spent several months in New York City working at Windows of the World at the World Trade Center before beginning to farm full-time. And later in the 1990’s with a European rail pass, he was able to visit most of the European countries returning with numerous entertaining stories.

After leaving farming, he was employed by Scenic City Enterprises for 20+ years where he enjoyed driving his truck around the beautiful Gallatin Valley and well beyond. He was well suited for his position, as he loved being active outside under the Big Sky and always discovering new places and meeting many people. He took pride in providing great customer service, ability to converse with anyone, respecting equipment and getting on with the tasks of the day.

Howard is survived by siblings: Helen and David Hoeft: (Brett and Michelle Hoeft - Natalie and Evan); (Kyle and Rhonda Hoeft - Hunter and Kallen); Joel and Danielle Triemstra; Calvin Triemstra (Luke and Jessica); Kara and Greg Leep: (Taylor and Kalli Leep), (Jorden and Curin Leep, - Regan and Clara) and (Logan Leep).

Howard was preceded in death by his parents. We are thankful to God for the time and privilege of having him as a brother and friend.

Interment will be at Churchill Cemetery at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 17, 2025, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM in the Chapel at Grace Bible Church, 3625 South 19th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59718.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

