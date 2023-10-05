Obituary: Herbert Rosengren

Herbert Henning Rosengren, 95, passed away peacefully into the arms of His Savior on September 6, 2023.

Herb was born on May 23, 1928, to Henning and Esther Rosengren, Swedish immigrants who came through Ellis Island. He was born and raised in Chicago, IL, where he lived until age 45, when he and his wife, Carolyn, moved to Bozeman, MT. In 1950 Herb was drafted into the Army to serve during the Korean Conflict before being honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant. While attending a church retreat at Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, WI, Herb met the love of his life, Carolyn Swalin. They got married in Iowa on November 27, 1954, and together raised two wonderful children, Dan and Diane.

Herb was a carpenter by trade and loved passing along his knowledge to his son, Dan, who worked with him for over 30 years. Herb loved to volunteer his time and carpentry skills to others and spent time serving for Wycliff in Indonesia, England, and Texas. He also helped with the building of Grace Baptist Church in Bozeman, where he remained a long-term faithful member. Herb had a close walk with His Lord and Savior and dedicated himself to serving others and his church.

Herb loved skiing at Bridger Bowl, hiking, hunting, fishing, and camping in the beautiful Rocky mountains.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his beloved wife of over 68 years, Carolyn; son, Dan (Luann); daughter, Diane; brother, Clarence; grandchildren, Steve, Michael (Shell), David (Madai), Billy (Courtney), Kristy, Bjorn (Anna), Karin, Jens (Maddy); and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Herb’s Life will be held on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 A.M. at Grace Bible Church followed by a lunch reception.

