Obituary: Henry (Hank) John Flikkema

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

Henry (Hank) John Flikkema was taken to his heavenly Father, his Lord and Savior, on the evening of January 26, 2022, after living a full life of ninety years. He was born July 16, 1931, to Derk (Dick) and Grietje (Grace Iedema) Flikkema in Spijk, Gronigen, Netherlands. His schooling was completed in the Netherlands. While growing up, he assisted his family in their freight business, both with trucks and boats on the canals.

Henry and his family survived the German occupation of Spijk during WWII. In 1947, the family immigrated to the United States. They settled in the Gallatin Valley, where Henry worked for various farmers. On June 25, 1952, he married Marilyn LeFebre and together they raised their children: Edwin, Helen, Darrel, Randy, and Calvin.

Henry worked as a meat cutter at Amsterdam Store and an assistant mechanic at Amsterdam Garage. Along with his dad and brother, he raised potatoes for a while, and then moved on to dryland farming west of Amsterdam. After the retirement of his father-in-law, John LeFebre, in 1973, Henry took over the family farm north of Three Forks. He retired in 1997, caring for and traveling with Marilyn.

Henry believed strongly in living out his Christian faith. He served his church home, Manhattan Christian Reformed Church, and was passionate about Christian education, supporting and serving Manhattan Christian School.

Throughout retirement, Henry continued to lend his experience and wisdom to the farming operation. He enjoyed spending time with his family. His home was the weekly meeting place for Saturday morning coffee, a tradition he cherished.

Henry is survived by his children, Helen (Greg) Meaney, Darrel (Deb), Randy (Myla), and Calvin (Jill); grandchildren, Dawn, Wendy (Zach), Chad (Sherene), Tim (Jorie), Shawna, Angela (Jesse), Kacey (Alex), Sawyer (Stacia), Cole (Katie), and Brett; step-grandchildren, Cody (Jenny), and Summer (Jason); sister, Joanne DeHaan; brother, Rich (Delores); and sister-in-law, Dorothy Flikkema; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, of sixty-five years; son, Edwin; and infant son, David.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the Critical Care nursing staff that cared for him.

