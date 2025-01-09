Obituary: Heather Elizabeth Young

As the snow gently fell on the cool afternoon of December 30, 2024, Heather Elizabeth Young, 63, peacefully passed on to her heavenly home with her husband Shane Young, sister Shawna Donaldson, and several kids, grandkids, and family members by her side. She had endured a gallant but devastating fight against Multiple System Atrophy that lasted for more than two years. Early-on in the progression of this horrific disease, she made peace with her fate and spent much of her remaining time and energy talking about her faith, the love of her family and friends, and focusing on forgiveness.

Heather was born in Long Beach, California on June 9, 1961 to Harold and Donna Keene (McKinney). She spent the early part of her childhood years in Bozeman and Libby, Montana, where she and her sisters were adopted by Harry Ostheller as young children. She spent many of her later childhood years in Bozeman where she was raised by her grandmother, Annie Pearl McKinney and uncle, Jim McKinney. Heather graduated from Bozeman High School in 1979 and served on the 45 year class reunion committee in 2024.

In Bozeman and Libby, Heather made numerous lifelong friends, many of whom were by her side praying with her and bringing her comfort and being comforted by her during her final days and hours. She was so grateful for all of her friends who came to visit her and who reached out to express their love.

As an adult, Heather lived for many years in Vero Beach, Florida where she worked as a Title Clerk and enjoyed spending time on the beach, reading, going for long walks, and finding shark's teeth. She spent the last several years of her life back in Bozeman where she worked as a Title Clerk for Billion Automotive and was an employee at Tow Haul. She enjoyed doing puzzles and collecting rocks (especially agates) and was an expert hobbyist at rock tumbling and polishing.

Heather married Shane Young on August 2, 2019 in Bozeman and became the stepmother to Cameron Young. Heather was delighted by the theme for their wedding, which was "Forever Young", and took great joy in their initials SAY, HEY for Shane Allen Young and Heather Elizabeth Young. Heather and Shane enjoyed attending Connect Church, hosting family gatherings, and taking care of grandchildren.

Above all else, Heather loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. She especially liked playing Yahtzee with Conrad (grandson), reading bible verses with him, and watching him play sports. She loved reading and rereading books with Carson (grandson) and watching him play sports. She loved playing walkie talkies and going to the river with Flynn (grandson). She spent many hours on the phone with Hurricane (grandson) and enjoyed hanging out with him at the pool and going with him to the zoo.

Heather really wanted to die at home surrounded by her kids and grandkids. Her husband Shane and sister Shawna worked closely together to provide hour by hour and day by day comfort and care for her during her final months and they are extremely grateful for assistance from Stillwater Hospice. All of her kids were present on the day of her passing and there was nothing left to express but love and gratitude.

Heather is survived by her husband, Shane Young of Bozeman; son, Ryan Dorn, his wife Pamela, and their sons Conrad and Carson of Bozeman; daughter, Jennifer Kehoe and son Hurricane of Livingston; son, Shane Kehoe, and his partner Crae O'Connor, and son Flynn of Livingston; son, Bryce Kehoe and his partner, Maddie Laird of Livingston; stepson, Cameron Young and his partner Brynne Durfee of Bozeman; sister Shawna Donaldson (Eric), sister Raymona Keene Catterlin (Leonard), Uncle Brad McKinney, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, mother and fathers, and Uncles Jim and Willie McKinney of Bozeman.

A service will be held at Connect Church, 642 Milky Way Dr. in Bozeman on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Stillwater Hospice (https://stillwater-hospice.org/donate-2/donate/ [stillwater-hospice.org]) or to Mission: Multiple System Atrophy (https://missionmsa.org/ways-to-give/ [missionmsa.org]), which is a foundation dedicated to helping those who suffer from Multiple System Atrophy.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]