Obituary: Hayden “Mick” Mikkelson

Hayden “Mick” Mikkelson was born on August 17, 1937, and passed away on December 23, 2021. His passing has left a hole in our hearts, yet we know he is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Hayden was a dutiful son to his parents, Percy and Margaret Mikkelson, who preceded him in death. He lived and was educated in Bozeman, graduating from Gallatin County high school in 1955.

A man with a strong work ethic, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 31 ½ years. Discovering retirement wasn’t for him, he worked at Van’s IGA’s contracted post office and then off to Kenyon Noble in Belgrade for 17 years.

Hayden was a loving and devoted husband to Roberta “Bobbi” Kincaid whom he married on November 15, 1959. He was a proud and loving father to sons, John, Chris, and Rick. He took great joy in loading the boys in the car and off they’d go to watch the trains go through town, what memories!

Summer would find him working in the yard, sitting on the front porch, or talking with our neighbors over the fence.

Hayden is survived by Bobbi; sons, John (Carrie), Chris and Rick (special friend, Kendra); brother, Dean (Muriel); five grandkids and spouses; and two great-grandsons.

A Memorial Service is planned for March 5, at 2:00 P.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church, 9855 Walker Road.

Donation contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice.

