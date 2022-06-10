Obituary: Harvey James Moss, Jr.

Harvey James Moss, Jr., known to family and friends as Jim, went to spend eternity with his loving wife, Shirlie Moss (Petersen), on October 9, 2021. He was born on September 2, 1946, to Viola Marjorie (Christie) and Harvey Moss in Gallatin County, MT. Jim was one of five siblings.

Jim graduated high school in 1965. Jim met his wife through a family member of Shirlie’s. They married June 9, 1973 at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman, MT. They stayed on the farm and raised their two daughters, Christy and Karen.

He devoted most of his working life to the Gallatin Holsteins Family Farm, where he was raised. On the farm they raised Holsteins and grew grain and alfalfa for the cows. He retired from farm work in 1995 and got back to his youth working for the Belgrade School system as a custodian. The kids and staff loved him.

Throughout his lifetime Jim spent a great deal of time working on projects with the local 4H Chapter. He shared that love of 4H and with his two daughters, his nieces and nephews, and anyone else who wanted to listen. He also started a program that brought Agriculture into the classroom in Gallatin County. He wanted to show the kids how food got from the farm to their dinner table.

Jim devoted a great deal of time and energy into getting to know people his entire life. He was the social butterfly of the community. He got to know many folks through Peace Lutheran Church, where he was a very devoted founding member.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Harvey Moss; his bride of 36 years, Shirlie Moss (Petersen); and brother-in-law, Andy Oldenburger; as well as other extended family members.

Survivors include by his daughters, Christy Moss of Belgrade, MT and Karen (Ikenna) Akukwe of Hyde Park, MA; grandchildren, Ngozi, Udo and Izuchukwu Akukwe of Boston, MA; siblings, Joan (Moss) Oldenburger, Helen Moss, Keith Moss and Ken (Judy) Moss; sister-in law, Sharon Bossie (Petersen); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family; and sister-in-law, Alice Moss, who passed away in January 2022.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite community organization or charity in honor of Jim’s life and devotion to community.

A Memorial Service for Jim will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Peace Lutheran Church outdoor garden, 203 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade, MT. The service can be viewed live at the Dokken-Nelson website.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]