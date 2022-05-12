Obituary: Harriet Joanne Tjornhom

Harriet Joanne Tjornhom passed away on May 7, 2022, in Manhattan, Montana at the age of 93. She was born on March 3, 1929, in Superior, Wisconsin to Raymond and Winnifred Nelson. In her early years, she graduated from Provo High School.

During her life, she worked as an Executive Secretary for most of her career. She then managed the Royal 7 Motel in Bozeman, Montana. She finally worked with her family for Scenic City Trucking. She loved to play games, including Wii Bowling and long hours of cribbage with her friend, Jan. She was artistic and loved using needlepoint to create beautiful tablecloths. She shared her gift of song while singing with the Sweet Adeline’s and in the church choir.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ray McClure Nelson and Winnifred Hutchinson-Nelson; husband, John (Chic) Tjornhom; son, William Robert Barkacs; and daughter, Shirlene Weeks.

She is survived by her sisters, Shirley House and Mary Saunders; numerous nieces and nephews; children, Christine (Dave) Kendle, Greg Barkacs, Michelle “Shelly” (Shawn) Koenig, and Marymargaret “Maggie” Dickinson; and stepchildren Julie, Becky, Paul and Randy; grandchildren, Angela (Paul) Manteufel, Ashley Koenig, Albert Koenig, Elizabeth Meyer, Genevieve (Jacob) Smith, Luke Dickinson and Monica Reiner. She will also be missed by great-grandchildren, Carolyn, Ella, Myah, Gabriel, Makena, Izabella, Odysseus, Noelle, Patrick and Ashley; and great-great-grandchild, Layla.

No memorial services are planned at this time, but in her memory, any contributions to Churchill Retirement Home would be welcome, 6151 Shady Rest St. Manhattan, Mt 59741.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]