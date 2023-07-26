Obituary: Harold Theodore Powers

"I'm not afraid of dying, I just don't want to be there when it happens."

Harold Theodore Powers hit the road on July 9, 2023, most likely in a hot, fast car with the radio playing a classic country song. Harold was born on August 21, 1935 in Bynum, Montana to Eddie and Agnes (Caulfield) Powers.

He was raised in Choteau during the depression by a single mom and graduated from Choteau High School in 1954. A natural athlete, he lettered in all four sports. Harold was popular, kind, and loved by all that knew him. He had an incredible sense of humor and was an accomplished practical jokester. Harold made lifelong friends with whom he remained in contact with until he died.

Harold married Diane Young from Fairfield in 1955. Harold began working in Helena at Mountain Bell and was subsequently transferred to Bozeman where they raised their three children.

Harold loved kids and was a wonderful father and grandfather, teaching everyone to swim, ride and play any game...and drive. Harold loved cars and he loved to drive. He was known to "not notice" speed limits and "could not help it" when his car did a donut or two. Harold also loved old westerns and TV almost as much as he did cars, as well as going to Reno or Vegas with his lifelong friends to gamble and just have fun.

He could strike up a conversation with anyone and loved pranking his friends and family. He loved to tease, particularly his wife. Harold introduced almost all his female friends as, ''This is one of my girlfriends but don't tell Diane."; Diane spent years rolling her eyes. Prior to his death, family asked that he not tell St. Peter any of his jokes until he made it through the Pearly Gates.

But most of all he was a good man. He was a good husband, father, and grandfather, and always a good friend. Harold hated to be acknowledged for his kindness and soft heart, and all who knew him can hear him saying about what has been written, "This is a bunch of BS, let's get this show on the road." Safe trip, Harold Powers!

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, and sister, Dorothy Mae. He is survived by his children, Kim, Pam, and Jeff; grandson, Kane Urdahl, his wife, Kara, and their son, Braylon; nephew, Ed Larson, and his wife, Deana; and cousins and many friends.

We cannot thank Harold's most recent girlfriends enough!! Jennifer Burk (#1 girlfriend), Hadley Burke, Joy Kalfell, and the fantastic hospice nurses at Stillwater Creek, your care and kindness is inspirational. In remembrance, you can donate to St Jude's or the Montana State Bobcats and then watch a couple of episodes of Gunsmoke or Laramie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, July 31 at the Lalani Pavilion at Story Mill Park, 698 Bridger Drive in Bozeman. Please do not dress up!

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]