Obituary: Harold Jesse Lasater

Harold Jesse Lasater was born to Jesse Eldred and Mary Ellen Berry Lasater on April 20, 1926 in Camp Crook, SD, the third of four children. His older sister, Eleanor Mary; older brother, Albert Raymond; and younger sister, Gladys Mary, all preceded him in death. He grew up in the depression era on his mother's homestead in the Tie Creek area of the Sheep Mountains of Eastern Montana. He attended grade school nearby in a one room schoolhouse. He attended Carter County High School in Ekalaka, MT. He excelled at Math and graduated in 1943.

He joined the United States Navy in 1944 during WW2. He served in the South Pacific on the troop transport Warren, the cruiser Helena, and the aircraft carrier Homme Richard. He was honorably discharged in 1946. After the war, he and his brother purchased a home for their parents in Ekalaka with their military funds. Harold then returned to any hard work he could find.

In 1948, he married his sweetheart, Florence Lucille Martens. In 1949 they welcomed their first child, Gloria Jean. Vera Ellen joined the family in 1953. Sheila Ann was daughter number three and was born in 1956. In 1957, their long-awaited son, Harold Dennis, was born. His family was always very important to him. Florence passed away in 1980, and he struggled mightily with this loss. He remarried in 1981 to Eva Elizabeth Miller. She added three children, Abner, Cheryl, and Gary. They lived in Forsyth, MT. He was working then at the Colstrip Mine for Western Energy, and he retired from that company in 1988. In 1999 death took his third daughter, Sheila, and he lost his son, Dennis, in 2022. These were very painful losses, but he had a strong faith, and he continued actively in church, trusting in his Lord Jesus Christ.

During his lifetime, Harold worked in a variety of manual labor jobs, including timber, sheep shearing, ranch work, road construction, railroad, mining, and various types of machine and heavy equipment operation. He worked very hard with his hands all of his life and was never without work, often working seven days a week to support his family. He enjoyed anything outdoors, which included hunting, fishing, camping, or just soaking up the sun. Harold loved being warm and toasty, in all seasons. He was excited about retirement and was able to enjoy many trips, friendships, and just enjoying time to rest and read. He never tired of learning new things and was always busy planning the next "Big Adventure" for he and his girls. He also enjoyed dancing and playing cards with his close friend, Jeanette Swimm.

He lived for the past few years at Serenity Point Assisted Care Living in Townsend, MT. There he enjoyed his time in a home-like atmosphere with excellent care and attention. His daughters, Gloria and Vera, were with him during the last 24 hours, as he left this life to move into the presence of his Savior.

Those remaining are his children, Gloria (Doug) Lovely and Vera (Raymond) Keil; son-in-law, Daniel Poisson; grandchildren, Travis (Christina) and Jared (Julie) Keil, Merrill (Tim) DeGroot, B.J.(Lisa) Morgan, Jennifer and Jesse Lasater, Jeremy (Molly) and Noel Poisson, and Renee (Patrick) Dale; great-grandchildren, Jessanie (Keigun) Baker, Bryce (Marlea) and Nolan DeGroot, Graiden (Kendra) Keil, Ty (Rebecca) and Brand Morgan, and Max and Mia Poisson; sister-in-law, Donna Mae (Kay) Lasater; great-great-grandsons, Jason, Logan, and Weston Keil and Clyde Morgan; and many other nieces, nephews, and loved friends.

In lieu of flowers, gifts are welcome to Serenity Point Assisted Care Living, 128 US Hwy 12, Townsend, MT 59644 406-266-3711, Attn: Heather.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 28 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, with interment to follow at Gallatin Valley Sunset Memorial Gardens on the Frontage Road.

