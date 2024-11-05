Obituary: Harold Eisenbeis

September 9, 1930 - October 25,2024

Harold was born in Matoe, South Dakota. His parents, Jacob and Rose, had a small farm where they raised their nine children; Harold was the youngest.

His father was severely injured working on the railroad. Harold decided to leave school after completion of the 8th grade and began working to help the family make ends meet. He held various jobs supporting his parents and sisters until he met LaVerna Litzau.

Harold and Laverna were married August 14, 1953. They moved to Spearfish, South Dakota where they had their oldest child, David. Despite losing a couple of fingers at the local sawmill they packed up their baby and journeyed out to the Gallatin Valley. That would be where he found his permanent day job for the next 40 years at The Trident Plant and where they would add Mark and Tracy to complete their family.

Harold didn’t know how to “take it easy”. He worked impossibly hard at Trident while also gaining his GED and an associate’s degree in Electronics during his employment. In his off time and eventual retirement, he spent an extraordinary amount of time working in his wood shop, building houses and furniture with his middle child, Mark. Together they built a total of 29 homes in the Gallatin Valley.

Work ethic like Harold’s is few and far between. His family is proud of what he built (figuratively and physically) with the constant bolstering of Verna. Though unconventional at times they were great people who did wonderful things for their friends and their community. Harold loved all the time spent at Three Forks Senior Center eating wonderful food, amazing conversation with friends and reticently winning copious hands of pinochle.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents; brother; seven sisters; his wife of 65 years, LaVerna; and his son, David Eisenbeis.

Harold is survived by his sister, Elenor Hertel of Sturgis, SD; son, Mark (Kim) Eisenbeis of Three Forks, MT; daughter, Tracy (Chris) Benson of San Jose, CA; grandson, Mark (Tammy) Eisenbeis; granddaughter, Jen Kurk; and great-granddaughters, Kaiya Kurk and Moxie Eisenbeis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 8 at the Three Forks Senior Center.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations to Three Forks Senior Center.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.


