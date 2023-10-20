Obituary: Harold C. Levens

Harold Clarence Levens died October 15, 2023, in Bozeman following a brief illness. Harold was born on June 7, 1928 in Lewistown, Montana. He moved to Bozeman in the summer of 1967 with his wife Dorothy and their three children where he resided ever since.

Harold first dated his future wife Dorothy Marie Hitchcock as a freshman at Fergus County High School in Lewistown. Dorothy was a junior and in Harold’s words, eventually dumped him because of the school class difference. Harold and Dorothy reconnected when Harold was a senior and Dorothy had completed business school in Billings. They were married on January 31, 1947, and remained together for 62 years until Dorothy’s death in 2009.

Harold served two years in the Army in Germany beginning in June of 1952. Harold and Dorothy’s life was rich and varied. They raised three children: Allen, Peggy, and Russell. Harold worked as an auto body repairman with long stays at the Ford dealerships in Lewistown and Bozeman.

Harold enjoyed camping, hunting, and rock collecting. After retirement, Harold and Dorothy travelled frequently to the southwest and other parts of the country as well as foreign countries. Later in life, Harold got interested in the Bozeman Kareoke scene. He was well known for his renditions of country classics with a heavy dose of Hank Williams. He met many new friends at the Bozeman Senior Center and the Octogenarian Society (a past local group).

In addition to Dorothy, Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Opal Levens; his brother, Lawrence; and his sisters, Alice Smail and Mabel Levens.

Harold is survived by his children, Allen Levens, Peggy (Brian) Swanson, and Russell (Melissa) Levens. He is also survived by grandchildren, Elizabeth Swanson (Eli Payzer), Daniel (Michelle) Swanson, Sarah Swanson, and step grandchildren, Michael (Judy) and Brad (Lisa) Beck.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com