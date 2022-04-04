Obituary: Greta Arnette Mehling

Greta Arnette Mehling, age 54, of Morrill, NE, lost her battle to cancer on March 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Greta was born September 17, 1967, in Bozeman, MT to Henriette and Arnold Blanksma. Greta attended Manhattan Christian School and spent her time working on the family dairy farm. She graduated from high school and then held several jobs including firefighting and working on a large ranch. Her love of animals led her to the decision to attend Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, WY to become a veterinary technician. She achieved this goal in 1991. It was during her college experience that Greta met her future husband, Terry Mehling. They were united in marriage on January 31, 1992, at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church in Churchill, Montana. Greta continued working as a veterinarian technician for 30 years in the Torrington and Scottsbluff area until ill health forced her retirement. Her career as a veterinary technician was not her only job. Greta also worked hard on the family farm with her husband hauling sugar beets, corn, irrigating, and helping with the baby calves that she loved.

Greta loved to cook delicious meals for her husband and family in her spare time. She always found new recipes to share during her quiet time, reading out of her large collection of cookbooks. Greta enjoyed being outside and working in her yard, planting beautiful flowers, and raising a large garden. She had an unending love for her husband, who she lovingly referred to as "T." He knew he was in deep trouble if she called him, "Terry" instead.

Greta is survived by her husband, Terry, of 30 years; daughters, Tina (Scott) Weiburg of Gillette, WY and Kerry Mehling (Josh) of Scottsbluff, NE; son, Mike Mehling of Grand Junction, CO; mother, Henriette Blanksma; sisters, Karen (Doug) Braaksma, Cindy (Louis) Kamps, and Donna (Bruce) Larue all of Montana; sisters-in-law, Annette (Mark) Lang of Scottsbluff, NE and Gaylene Schlager (Randy) of Torrington, WY; grandchildren, Brandon (Marti) Mehling of Gillette, WY, Evan, Alison and Ty Weiburg of Gillette, WY, Dylan Mehling of Scottsbluff, NE, and Tyler (Shawntay) Mehling of Pueblo, CO. Greta was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends, Terami and Rene.

Greta was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Blanksma; Grandma T; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Irene and Ben Mehling; brothers-in-law, Ted Mehling and Mark Schlager; one great-grandchild; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Greta will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Memories of her infectious laugh and bubbly personality will carry us all through the sad days without her.

The LORD watch between me and you, when we are absent one from another. Genesis 31:49

Visitation hours will be held from 6-9 p.m., Friday, April 8, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Sat, April 9, at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church with interment to follow in Churchill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Festival of Hope or the Panhandle Humane Society in lieu of flowers. Local arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]. Nebraska arrangements are in the care of Reverence Funeral Parlor www.reverencefuneralparlor.com [reverencefuneralparlor.com].