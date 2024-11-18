Obituary: Gordon Watson

Gordon Watson was born in 1939 and passed away November 5, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana.

He was born in Fort Benton, MT and started life on a family farm outside Virgelle, where he began working with his siblings at the ripe old age of eleven. Gordon graduated from Fort Benton high school in 1957 and from Montana State College (now University) in 1962 with a degree in agriculture (civil) engineering. He was a life-long Bobcat fan, a season ticket holder for football and basketball for several years and we often attended games as a family.

Gordon was drafted into the Army after college during the Vietnam War and served by making maps for the war efforts in Germany. He eventually returned to Montana and went to work for the Soil Conservation Service (SCS now Natural Resource Conservation Service). He married his wife Joann in Miles City, Montana in 1967 and together they raised their family throughout the state of Montana including Miles City, Shelby, Great Falls, and Bozeman. Gordon worked for 30 years for SCS, finally retiring as an Assistant State Conservationist. He loved working and assisting farmers across the state to sustain natural resources while maximizing agriculture production. Gordon was overtly friendly, and always had a smile on his face for everyone including the curmudgeons who frequented the coffee clutch at the Kagy Korner store every week.

After retiring, Gordon spent his time in service to his community volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and served for many years as a local CAP Volunteer. One of his most significant local contributions was the design and build labor of the Bozeman Pond Park as part of the Bozeman Breakfast Optimist group. One of Gordon’s favorite hobbies was building houses; he designed and built four of our family houses during his vacation time in the summers. Family was also very important to Gordon and food was always involved when we would get together. His family always teased him about being the first in the buffet line at family gatherings.

Gordon is preceded in death by three siblings (Ken Watson, Leona Moura, and Ron Watson) and parents (Leon and Ione Watson), one granddaughter (Sarah Jo Watson), and survived by brother (John Watson). Gordon is survived by his wife, Joann; daughter, Sheree Watson; son, Robert and his family, Heidi, River, and Izzy Watson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bozeman Senior Center on December 7, 2024 at 11:00am. Graveside services will be held in Fort Benton, Montana in Spring 2025.

Gordon served for many years as a CAP mentor with THRIVE. He saw the value of providing mentorship to support kids and their future success. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider making a donation in Gordon's name to THRIVE. A donation will go a long way to help all kids experience the benefits of a CAP mentor like Gordon.

Donation link or use the QR code: https://allthrive.formstack.com/forms/donation

