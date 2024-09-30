Obituary: Gisela Eva Reynolds

Gisela Eva Reynolds, born September 16, 1934, passed away six days after her 90th birthday on September 21, 2024, in Bozeman, Montana. Gisela was born in a small town in Prussia before WWII and her family was relocated to Germany during the war where she spent the rest of her childhood growing up.

She married her husband, Ira Jack Reynolds (deceased), in October of 1960 in Grundstadt, Germany while he was stationed there in the Air Force. Following their honeymoon, they moved to the U.S. which became her home for the rest of her life. Gisela became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1972, but forever considered herself a German.

In 1971, Gisela and Jack had their only child, a daughter, Marlene, in California. Work caused them to move numerous times throughout the West. In 1990, they were fortunate to retire a bit earlier than most and bought a home on a small piece of property outside of Spokane, WA. They split their time between summers there and winters in San Carlos, Mexico. Toward the end of her life, Gisela moved to Bozeman, MT, to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law.

Gisela leaves behind her daughter, Marlene; sister, Helga; brother, Detlef; and numerous other relations. She also leaves behind a wealth of dear friends that were in many ways her second family.

In keeping with her wishes, there will not be a traditional service, but rest assured, her daughter is fulfilling her wishes of scattering her ashes in her favorite places.

