Obituary: Gerald “Jerry” Mark Franjevic

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Gerald “Jerry” Mark Franjevic passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Bozeman, Montana. He was born on March 20, 1962, and was the fourth of five children to Jack and Polly Franjevic in Great Falls, Montana.

He was educated at Lincoln Elementary, Paris Gibson Junior High, Great Falls High, and both Montana State University and the College of Great Falls where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science. His early work history took him to western Washington where he worked as a bartender and in the grocery business. He moved back to Montana in 1992 to be closer to family and continued working in the grocery business. He ultimately ended up having a 20-year career working for Core-Mark International as a Merchandising Service Rep. He was masterful in his merchandising role as he traveled the state and was not only loved for his extraordinary work, but also his sense of humor and kindness. His customers and coworkers all loved him, and he will be deeply missed within that work community. Jerry had many passions and hobbies. His diverse taste for music and love of sports resulted in attending many concerts and blues festivals as well as his beloved annual trips to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, all with a close group of friends. Jerry also loved getting together with his lifelong friends in Great Falls at Ed Abbott’s house to watch sporting events and wager with his buddies on the outcomes.

He was an amazing friend that saw good in everybody. There were many special memories of camping and fishing trips on the Big Hole River with Brian Scott as a young man, and later traveling with his Parisian friend, Gilles Caulliez, to many destinations.

He was also passionate about art and history, curating his father’s paintings; he was so proud of his collection and shared this passion with family and friends. Jerry loved to travel and spent countless hours on the roads and highways in Montana. He knew so much about the history of Montana and all the towns, mountains, streams, and highways.

Jerry was the greatest uncle to his nieces and nephew and loved them unconditionally. He was always so excited to see them and be a part of their lives. He also loved all his cousins (the Popoviches and the Mays) and especially enjoyed visiting Seattle where he could hang out with relatives and enjoy the city with them.

Jerry was blessed with an amazing sense of humor that transcended to everybody he met. We will miss his loyalty, humbleness, and caring ways that defined who he was.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jack Franjevic; mother, Polly Franjevic; sister, Pam Nardinger; and brother, Jeffrey Franjevic. He is survived by his brothers, Joel (Sharon) Franjevic and Justin (Sheri) Franjevic; brother-in-law, Dave Nardinger; nieces, Alissa (Adam, Izzy and Jack) Eslahpazir, Jenson (Braden) Reed, and Nicole Franjevic; and nephew, Grant Franjevic.

A special thanks to all the friends and family that have sent so many heartfelt messages about Jerry. We were all so blessed to call him a son, brother, cousin, uncle, and most importantly a friend.

A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]