Obituary: Gerald "Jerry" Francis Pape, Sr.

Gerald Francis Pape, Sr. (Jerry), was born on June 5th, 1939 to Chicago Police Captain Frank Pape and Catherine (Kitty) Tortorello Pape in Chicago, Illinois. When Jerry was born, together with his older sister Judy, the Pape family was complete. Jerry attended Fenwick High School, the University of Notre Dame, and later, DePaul Law School where earned a law degree and passed the bar exam. Jerry met Becky Ann Hogan at the South Ledge near Oak Street Beach where he was a lifeguard. Becky was a fashion model, city planner, Loyola University Chicago graduate and the love of his life. They were married on August 13th, 1966, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, and started to build a family in 1967, including Jerry Jr., Frank and Rebecca (Becca).

Jerry was always an adventurer that never liked to sit still, and when his kids were still quite little, he and Becky took their family west. Fortunately for the young Pape family, Jerry’s dad’s camper broke down, not for the first time or the last time, at Moose Creek Flats in the Gallatin Canyon on their way to Yellowstone Park. They had to stay in one of the first condos in what would soon become Big Sky waiting for the camper to be repaired at the Conoco station. There were about 90 people living in Big Sky then, but for Jerry, that was part of the allure that convinced he and Becky to make one of their very best decisions which was to borrow from his dad, Frank, to buy Silverbow condo #25 and move to Big Sky in the summer of 1973.

Jerry was the cowboy from Chicago — a dreamer, an athlete (a Notre Dame swim team captain and a fantastic skier, golfer, fisherman, and cowboy), a dear friend, the unofficial ambassador to and champion of Big Sky, a role model, a mentor, a father, a father-in-law, a godfather and a grandfather…and he was great at every role.

Jerry’s dream to build Big Sky into the amazing place that it is today began over 50 years ago when he and Becky started working at Triple Creek Realty and then bought TCR in 1975. Over the ensuing decades, Jerry went on to sell so many friends and families their first slice of Heaven. Even if they could not afford it, he would still get the deal done for so many, including many of the original Big Sky families.

Jerry’s kids were fortunate enough to tag along on many of his adventures, and what they will remember most will be the raucous laughter that would erupt once one of them told a joke or pranked another, or he did the same. As anyone who knew Jerry, they know he liked a good joke, a better prank and loved, truly loved, to laugh, a laugh so infectious that many of those who loved Jerry can still hear it now. That laugh, that smile, and those twinkling eyes.

Over the years, as Big Sky grew, Jerry built lifelong friendships with some amazing people that shared the same gratitude to be in Big Sky as he did. He also began team roping and rodeoing which opened up a whole new community of friends for Jerry. Jerry never lacked friends, and truly had some of the very, very best and loved and appreciated each and every one of them. To be Jerry’s friend was to know his generosity, both of his time and his spirit. If you needed anything, Jerry was likely the first in line offering to help or offering a kind word (or a swear word when needed).

Anyone that knew Jerry knew he truly loved kids and animals of all sizes. Jerry was a wonderful godfather, and when he was blessed to become a grandpa to Trinity, Pierce, Ryan and Peyton, he became the best grandpa one could ever ask for — he was there for his grandkids — Jerry taught each of his grandkids to ski, golf, horseback ride and fish, he went to their baptisms, birthdays, sporting and artistic events, graduations, and Sunday dinners which often involved having a horse in the back yard. He would drive them around for hours, although some of them started driving him around too the past few years, looking for all the animals that call Big Sky home, and making up perfect nicknames for all four of them. He was so proud of each of them and loved them immeasurably which is why he wasn’t ready to go, even at 85, when he’d already had such a full life with Becky.

Jerry and Becky’s 58th anniversary was on August 13th, and he held on to make it past that memorable day and passed away the next day. We know that he never wanted to leave Becky alone, but we also know that because he had his family, and thousands of friends everywhere, she will never be alone.

Jerry is in Heaven right now…which really means he’s still here with us…because Big Sky was his Heaven. So, when you go skiing, golfing, fishing, horseback riding, team roping or on a safari for animals with your kids or grandkids, pay close attention, because he’ll be right nearby to tell you how lucky you are to be in the last, best place — Jerry’s Big Sky.

Jerry is survived by a family that deeply loved him and will miss him immensely, including his wife, Becky, their three children, Jerry Jr., Frank (Anouk), and Becca (Ross Wenger), their four grandchildren, Trinity and Pierce Pape, and Ryan and Peyton Wenger. He is also survived by his sister, Judy (Dick) Clark, his nephews, Rick, David, and Chris Clark, his niece, Katie Clark; his sister in-law, Rae Hogan; his dogs, Minnie and Peewee, his horses, Itchy and Luther, Becky’s bird, Peeper, his granddogs, Po and Wookiee; and thousands of great friends that were fortunate enough to have met him.

Jerry’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Big Sky Chapel with a reception at the Chapel afterward from 12-2 p.m. In addition, a memorial celebration will be held on Sunday, September 15th, 2024 from 12-4 p.m. at the Black Bull Clubhouse. If any of Jerry’s friends would like to donate to causes near and dear to Jerry’s heart, please consider the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, the Montana State Chute Boss Club and the St. Joseph of Big Sky Church.

