Obituary: George W. Hartzheim

George Walter Hartzheim, 95, of Bozeman, Montana, died February 24, 2025, at home with his family by his side. Born on October 29, 1929, in Appleton, Wisconsin, he was the youngest of four boys of George M. and Violet C. Hartzheim. He spent his early days during the Great Depression living and working on a relative’s dairy farm, earning his school clothes for pay. At the age of twelve, George’s family moved to Los Angeles in search of better opportunities and settled in South Gate where he finished high school. After a brief time at Midland College in Fremont, NE, where he was on the basketball team, George decided that he was wasting his parents’ money, and he headed back home. Soon he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving four years during the Korean Conflict, but not before meeting the first love of his life, Shirley Rumble. They were married in Los Angeles on July 1, 1951, and were blessed with three children, Linda, Doug, and Jennifer. After Shirley’s death in 1991, George met his second love, Eleanore Finnegan. They were married in Bozeman, MT, on July 9, 1993. He happily welcomed three more adult children to his family, Julie, Kate, and Paul.

George’s professional life was diverse following his honorable military discharge. He was a branch president for Crocker Citizens National Bank in South Gate, CA, and then found his calling as an entrepreneur with his own concrete products manufacturing company in Orange, CA. He was recognized for his accomplishments in this field when he was chosen to serve as president of the Western Region of the Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute. However, George was not completely focused on work. His fondest memories included playing basketball with the guys at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Orange, deer hunting with his son and friends, fishing and skiing at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River, and deep-sea fishing off the coast of Hawaii’s Big Island where he, Shirley, and their daughter Jennifer lived for about four years beginning in 1979. After retirement George and Shirley, and later George and Eleanore, enjoyed life in Bozeman, MT, golfing, and spending time with friends and their many grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife, Eleanore; children, Linda Thorne, Doug (Margo) Hartzheim, Jennifer (Roger) Manwiller, Julie (Dan) Stutz and Kate Romer, 17 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; wife, Shirley; and stepson, Paul Finnegan.

A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman, MT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gallatin County Food Bank or St. Jude’s Hospital, both causes he supported whole-heartedly.

We find comfort in knowing that George’s legacy lives on through the lessons he taught us, the unwavering love he shared, and the memories we will cherish forever.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]