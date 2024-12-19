Obituary: George “Dale” Seiffert

George “Dale” Seiffert was born November 16, 1935, in Billings MT. Passed peacefully in his sleep December 17, 2024, in Bozeman, one month past his 89th birthday.

Dad grew up in Billings, went to Billings Senior High and would often tell stories of peddling around Billings with a shotgun on his handlebars to go duck hunting. Dad entered the trades, becoming a master plumber and pipe fitter and master welder. He retired as Superintendent of R.H Grover Inc. working on large construction jobs all over Montana. Dad seldom turned down any overtime to care for his family and put all three kids through college.

Dad loved to go, go hunting, go fishing, go camping, go to the cabin, go to Mexico, go white water rafting on the “Lochsa River,” go to Lake Powell 18 years in a row, go fishing in Sitka Alaska, go to NASCAR races. If you said, “dad, do you want to,” he would say let’s GO!

Dad worked hard, laughed hard, loved his family and friends, loved mowing the perfect lawn and being the first one out to shovel the driveway. He loved a great camping spot, an ice-cold beer, a chocolate milkshake, and a Chevy truck.

Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Sheryl (married 65 years); sister, Barbara; and parents, George, and Beulah Seiffert. He will be forever missed by his three kids and their families, Mark (Margaret) Seiffert of Havre MT, Scott (Lisa) Seiffert and Madison of Burbank CA, and Lori (Floyd) Yant, Jordan and Dillon all of Manhattan MT.

Dad and mom are together again which is what he has wanted for 2 years. He lived life on his terms until his health took a brief turn in the end. Everyone should raise a cold beer, eat a beef stick, and corn nuts, and watch that cooler, “Old Sturdy said, when you’re down to four, it’s time to buy some more.” We love you dad. Thank YOU!

A Celebration of dad’s life will be held at 2 pm Mon, Dec. 23 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Please consider a memorial donation in dad’s name to Shodair Children’s Hospital, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

