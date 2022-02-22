Obituary: Gary Curtis Cargill

Gary Curtis Cargill, 76, of Bozeman, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from complications of dementia. He was born August 4, 1945, in St. Paul, MN to Curtis and Evelyn Cargill.

Gary, a retired dentist from St. Cloud, MN, moved to Bozeman with his wife, Karen, in 1995. His love of the mountains and western lifestyle brought them to Montana. His free time was spent primarily bow hunting, hiking, fishing, and living a cowboy life.

Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen; his three sons, Jason, Josh, and Joe; daughters-in-law, Lindsey and Katie; six grandchildren, Ellie, Sam, Anna, Lucy, Quinley, and Caroline; and his sister, Sharon Monson, of White Bear Lake, MN.

A Memorial Service for Gary will be held Friday, March 4, at 2:00 P.M. at Springhill Church—Legacy Site at 9855 Walker Road in Belgrade.

Memorials can be made to Springhill Church or Montana Bow Hunters Association.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]