Obituary: Gary Brown

Gary Brown, of Bozeman, passed away on May 8, 2022, in Bozeman. Gary was born on April 1, 1936, in California. Gary spent a 35-year career working for the National Park Service. Gary’s passing is a loss to NPS employees and the Bozeman community. Gary began his career in the Blister Rust program in Sequoia NP. Later assignments were as a Park Ranger in Carlsbad Caverns, Yosemite NP, Yellowstone NP, Point Reyes, Chief Ranger Denali NP, and Yellowstone NP as Assistant Chief Ranger in charge of Bear Management and acting Chief Ranger of Rocky Mountain NP. Gary was regarded as an expert in bear management for Yellowstone and throughout the greater Yellowstone area. Gary served on the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee for the GYA representing the NPS.

Gary’s ability in bear and park management and Ranger skills were relied upon throughout the National Park system. Gary published several books about bears and living with bears including “The Great Bear Almanac,” which includes worldwide distribution of bears, their range, taxonomy, and environments.

Gary mentored young Rangers and employees and he was highly regarded among the uniform staff that had the pleasure to have collaborated with him. He was considered by his peers as a Ranger’s Ranger.

Gary had a cheerful outlook that made him an excellent individual to work with and his assignments and projects let him establish friendships throughout the NPS and the Interagency communities including Local, State and Federal.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Jesse Brown.

Gary is survived by his wife of 63+ years Patricia (Ling) Brown, daughters Kris (Tim) Milligan and Janine (Ken) Hembree. He is also survived by his sisters Deanna Lambert and Julia (Don) Corley. He was a proud grandfather to 4 grandsons: Russell, Tyler (Kalindra), Treven and Casey. He was thrilled and amazed to recently become a great-grandfather to our newest family member, Coen (Tyler and Kalindra’s son).

Per Gary’s wishes, there will not be a memorial service. He spent his life protecting wildlife and their natural habitat, and was happiest when enjoying the outdoors, so his family will celebrate his life by spreading his ashes in some of his favorite places.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.