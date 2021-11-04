Obituary: Frank Hager

Frank Hager, a lifelong, first-generation resident of Bozeman, MT, crossed his eternal finish line on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the age of 90. Born on June 2, 1931, in Bozeman, Frank was the son of German immigrants Robert and Theresa Hager, who desired to raise their sons in scenic Montana. Frank attended Hawthorne Elementary School and graduated from Gallatin High School in 1950. During his youth, Frank discovered his passion for coins and became an avid and knowledgeable collector.

Frank married Lyla (Manry) Todd, a young widow with three children, on June 18, 1967, and Frank and Lyla settled near the university in Bozeman where they spent many happy years with their family. Frank was an enthusiastic host and thoroughly enjoyed the frequent visitors from around the country and abroad, particularly his relatives from Germany, because it allowed him the opportunity to share his love of this beautiful country, the state of Montana, and his cabin. Over the years, Frank was employed by Bozeman Stock Yard, Baxter Hotel, local farmers and dairymen, Texaco, and Hayne’s Real Estate as well as Hager’s Body Shop as a co-owner where he also skillfully towed vehicles in Gallatin County. Over the years, he invested in local properties and became a generous landlord for many residents. Frank was involved in his faith community at First Lutheran Church, Grand Avenue Christian Church, and later, Summit Church (formerly Christian Center). Time with his ever-growing family and community of friends blessed Frank; a favorite pastime was his daily coffee dates in this treasured community. Another preferred pastime was retreating to his cabin near Gallatin Gateway with his beloved wife and their family or visitors. Once work was done, Frank loved to sit on the porch, patiently watching and waiting as hummingbirds flitted around him, deer savored the salt blocks, and the breeze rippled the trees and grasses.

Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Lyla (Manry; Todd) Hager; his parents, Robert Hager and Theresa (Manhart) Hager; and brothers, Henry Hager and Rudolph “Rudy” Hager. Frank is survived by his children and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Frank’s faithfulness and fondness for the splendor of the Montana countryside are remembered by his children, Jennifer Todd of Bozeman, Rachel Todd Derosier (Timothy) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Randall Todd (Diane Frantz Todd) of Seal Beach, CA; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 13 at Summit Church in Bozeman, with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. To view the service live, visit the SummitChurchMT YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU9AETbuR4EWPdxu4ESloqg [youtube.com]).

Charitable contributions in Frank’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]