Obituary: Frances Marie (Weaver) Batchelder

Frances Marie (Weaver) Batchelder passed away peacefully at her home on March 10, 2022. She was born April 27, 1935, on the family ranch near Belgrade to Charles Edwin and Nora Anna (Cowan) Weaver. She was the youngest of their nine children.

Frances attended schools in Belgrade and graduated in 1953.

She met Bill at a Clyde Park dance and they married in Bozeman, MT on November 3, 1957. They were married for 52 years before his death in 2009. Her parents and all eight of her siblings preceded her in death.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Connie (Jerry) McGuire; son, Bob (Linda) Batchelder; step-daughter, Billie Claude; grandchildren, Kalie (Brandon) Rice, Megan McGuire, Margo (Karen) Batchelder, Lisa (Bob) Barrett, Kevin and Craig Claude. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bozeman or Belgrade Senior Centers, Springhill Presbyterian Church, or the Gallatin Historical Society.

A Graveside Service will be held on March 19 at 2 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 3 P.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church at 4769 West Babcock in Bozeman. Visitation details will be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]