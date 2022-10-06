Obituary: Floyd Joseph Kuhn

Floyd Joseph Kuhn passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Linda, by his side on September 29, 2022. His cause of death was lung cancer. He was born August 4, 1938 in Garrison, ND to Elizabeth Fix Peterson and Fred Gohl. He was adopted at age six by Annie (Fix) and Joseph Kuhn in Stanton, ND. Floyd married Linda Boehrnsen on Thursday, April 26, 1962 in Dickinson, ND. They moved to Bozeman, MT in June of 1963 and have lived there since.

Floyd spent two summers during his high school years working on the George Antonsen Ranch west of Bozeman. He then served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Nov. 1957 to Nov. 1960. He worked for Husky Oil until he moved to Bozeman. Floyd then worked for Ivan Richardson at East End Chevron, Lowell Klatt at Klatt's Conoco, and then spent 1971 through retirement in 1999 with Western Telecommunications, Inc.

Floyd was an outdoor man enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, agate hunting, gardening, and bowling. He was a former member of the Elks Club, and in later years was a member of and worked at the Bozeman Senior Center.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Lynelle Sing (Sid) of Florida and Shelly McMullen (Joey) of Bozeman; son, David Kuhn of Belgrade, MT; four grandchildren, Chase Haggberg (Steph) of Tucson, AZ, Rich McMullen (Whitney) of Tallahassee, FL, Alyssa (Wacy) Slaugh of Vernal, UT, and Jenna McMullen (Josh Bennington) of Bozeman; and five great-grandchildren, Liam and Crew Haggberg of Tucson, AZ, Eleanor and Maeve McMullen of Tallahassee, FL, and Paislee Slaugh of Vernal, UT. A great-grandson, Bennington, will arrive later this month. His siblings include numerous brothers and sisters from both his birth and adoptive families.

Floyd was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and aunts and uncles.

He requested cremation and no services except a Celebration of Life at the Bozeman Lodge on Saturday, October 15 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M., where beverages and dessert will be served.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bozeman Senior Center or Enhabit Hospice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]