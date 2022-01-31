Obituary: Faye Marie (Britton) King

Faye Marie (Britton) King, 83 of Bozeman, MT peacefully passed away at Parkhaven Retirement Community on January 21, 2022, after a 10-year battle with dementia.

Faye was born May 12, 1938, to Robert and Jessie Britton in Brainerd, MN. One of four children, she graduated from Brainerd’s Washington High School in 1955 and from Brainerd Jr. College in 1957. Faye talked of many fond memories of growing up in Minnesota. She never missed a chance to watch and cheer for her Twins and Vikings.

Faye married her first husband, Don Peterson, in 1962 and then they moved to Bozeman, MT. Don passed away in 1973.

Faye worked for Montana State University for over 20 years, which included being secretary for President William Tietz for several years (her shorthand skills were amazing). Faye met James King on a blind date and the two were married in 1976. For 35 years they enjoyed snowmobiling in Yellowstone National Park, attending many grandkids’ school and sporting events, and Bobcat football games. Faye took extreme pride in the fact that she never missed a Bobcat home game for over 20 years. Jim and Faye were also involved in many programs to help MSU student-athletes have a home away from home while attending college. Jim passed away in 2011. Besides her long loyalty to the Vikings, Twins, and especially the Bobcats, Faye enjoyed crosswording, Jeopardy!, and listening to old music, particularly “Sentimental Journey,” which oddly she could remember and sing even after dementia had taken control.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brother, Alvin Britton; stepdaughters, Janice (King) Gustafson and Marcia (Peterson) Goninan; and brothers-in-law, Harold Knapper and Milo Hill. Survivors include sisters, Alvina Knapper and Janet (Jim) Genter; stepchildren, Don King, Loretta (Bruce) Dunning, and Ed (Nancee) King; and numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Loretta and family wish to acknowledge and thank the outstanding staff at Parkhaven in Manhattan, MT, for the special care provided during Faye’s final years. Great appreciation and extra thanks need to be given to Crystal Hamilton and Nick Hamilton for all the care and help they personally gave to Faye.

A private family Graveside Service at Sunset Hills Cemetery will be held, with a Celebration of Life to be announced this summer.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]