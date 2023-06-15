Obituary: Evelyn Hoekema Heys

Evelyn Hoekema Heys, 99, completed her life under the sun on June 12, 2023. Her life began on November 6, 1923, in Columbus, MT as the seventh child of Otis and Sadie (Portinga) Hoekema. Their rural lifestyle suited her as she loved playing outdoors with her 10 brothers and sisters. The family moved to the Gallatin Valley when Evelyn was about 10 years old. She attended Manhattan schools and graduated valedictorian of her senior class. Her fondest wish was to attend the Dillon Normal School but her parents needed help paying their bills so she went to work in a hardware store in Bozeman.

On December 17, 1946, she married Lawrence Heys and began her long career as a farm wife.

Up at the crack of dawn, she spent long hours cooking, cleaning, gardening, and canning to provide and care for her family. She craved the end of the day enjoyment of a good book, a long walk, or a meandering bike ride.

Evelyn would always point to the LORD's sustaining hand as she raised her six children. Many seasons of trials and blessing peppered her long life. She raised her sons and daughters in the fear and admonition of the LORD, spending many hours teaching them the doctrines of scripture. At the end of her days her children do indeed "rise up and call her blessed."

She was preceded in death by her husband and all of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Don Heys (friend, Bonnie Van Dyke), Jim (Norma) Heys, Sally (Terry) Triemstra, Linda (Doug) Black,

Kathy (Bud) Hudson, and Nancy (Matt) Thornton. She leaves behind a legacy of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Praise God from whom all blessings flow!

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 22, at 2:30 P.M. at the United Reformed Church in Belgrade. A family Graveside Service will be held at Hills Cemetery in Manhattan.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]