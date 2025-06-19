Obituary: Eusebia T. Hancock

Eusebia was born to Elisa and Manuel Trevino on March 5, 1936, in Pearsall, Texas. Eusebia and her younger brother were placed in an orphanage after her parents' death during the depression when their blind uncle was no longer able to care for them. Eusebia’s temerity, spunky determination, incredible work ethic, were among a few of her indomitable qualities.

Eusebia met Allan Hancock, a handsome, cocky Montanan stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, who charmed her into marrying him in 1955. Their early years of marriage were spent in Japan, where Allan was stationed. Their two oldest daughters had already made their appearances. They were off to Japan for their first adventure and Eusebia’s first ship voyage, and very different cultural experiences.

Eusebia was incredibly creative and was a marvelous seamstress. She was very proud of the lovely outfits she was able to make for her children. She really knew how to make money stretch to the utmost limit, which would definitely come in handy in the years to follow.

Moving back to the states found Eusebia and Allen moving around Montana, and their family continued to grow and now there were nine children. They made their home in Dillon, Montana, for 10 years until she and Allan divorced in 1973.

Eusebia, with her nine children, made her way to the Gallatin Valley, where she worked incredibly hard to house, feed, educate, and clothe them. She worked for the Salvation Army Thrift Store for many years, making many lifelong friends. She worked for Nye’s clothesline until she retired and again made many friends and acquaintances in the years she worked for Betty and Howard Nye.

Her ability to repair things was legendary, and you could always find a sewing machine being rebuilt or repaired somewhere in her house. Her love for sewing, making pillows, and creating beautiful jewelry were hobbies that she enjoyed for many years after her retirement.

Eusebia’s love for animals and little children was amazing. Her love of elephants and hot air balloons was known by all who knew her. The love for her children was always at the forefront of who she was. She would go without many things to make sure her children or grandchildren were always taken care of. She was fierce, kind, had a fiery spirit and a heart as big as the sun.

In her final years, Eusebia’s mind faded into dementia, and even in its darkness and altered reality, Eusebia was always grateful for those who cared for her and her beloved family.

She leaves behind children, Barbara (Joe) Axtell, Ruth (Gene) Fish, Jodie (Gary) Zentner, Richard Hancock, Mary Rogers, Phyllis Ochoa, Kevin Hancock, Andrea Dickenson and one deceased son, David Hancock, 18 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. We would like to thank Edgewood Memory Care and its special staff who helped with Eusebia’s care and the special staff of Inhabit Hospice.

A Celebration of Eusebia's Life will be held at Saturday, June 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m., at the Bozeman Senior Center.


