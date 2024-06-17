Obituary: Ernest “Ernie” Hey

The greatest Father that ever was closed his eyes and woke up in the arms of his Savior on May 19, 2024. Born in Shelby, MT to Edward and Bridget Hey on October 23, 1947, he spent the first years of his life on their ranch near Kevin, MT. After sisters Karen and Beverly were born the family moved to Kalispell, MT. Dad graduated from Flathead High School and enlisted in the Army National Guard. During his time in the Guard, he was a Sergeant Co C19 in the Special Forces as a Green Beret, specializing in parachuting, rappelling, and hand-to-hand combat training, and a sharpshooter. While attending college in Missoula, MT, he met the love of his life when he tapped Edie Holtzer on the shoulder and asked her to dance at Red’s Bar. Married in 1972, they soon welcomed three daughters, Sarah, Rachel, and Rebecca. They were also blessed with three sons-in-law, Joe, Jesse, and Randall; and eight grandchildren, Mae and Bridget, Evelyn and Juniper, Stella, James, Louis, and Madeline.

Ernie and Edie were always a team, whether raising their busy kids, remodeling a house, or just enjoying life. Whatever challenges they faced were met with a steadfast faith and belief in each other. They loved the Lord! Both Ernie and Edie gave their lives to the Lord early in their marriage, and later were both water baptized in a public proclamation of their faith. He wanted to live his life in the Service of God and bring that Joy to everyone he met.

He was slow to anger and quick to forgive. He was our Superman. He taught us how to be strong and brave, how to love and how to fight. The Ernie-shaped void in our lives will be filled in with our loving memories of the coolest, goofiest, most handsome gentleman we were blessed to borrow from Heaven. He waited patiently for his ticket to “get on the big jet plane and see Jesus.” He said, “Life is a Journey”, and we will wait to join them on our next adventure.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

