Obituary: Eric Nathan Leachman

It is with great sadness that the family of Eric Nathan Leachman announce his sudden passing on April 4, 2022. Eric was born in Manhattan, KS, on December 18, 1970. The family moved to Bozeman, MT, in 1973. Eric attended Monforton School and Bozeman High School. After graduation Eric served in the US Navy for six years.

Upon returning to Bozeman, Eric worked alongside his dad in the operation of Leachman Angus Ranch. Eric met his one true love and soul mate, Marlo Mangini, at the NILE cattle show in Billings, MT, in October 1997. They were married on June 5, 1999. In 2005, Eric and family moved to Toston, MT, where he and Marlo worked side-by-side continuing the Leachman Angus Ranch tradition of breeding and raising Black Angus Cattle. As their children, Abby and Wade, grew they also became actively involved in the ranching operation. Eric was dedicated to his role as husband, father, and steward of the land. One of his great joys was watching Abby and Wade’s participation in sports and livestock events.

Eric was very active in the Broadwater 4-H community, serving as a leader in the livestock area. He was also active in the Montana Angus Association and a member of the American Angus Association. Just recently he was serving on the board of Rocky Mountain Supply which he was enjoying and felt he was learning more about the agricultural industry. Eric loved the cattle and farming.

Eric is survived by his wife, Marlo; children, Abby and Wade; brother, Adam Leachman (wife Jen); and parents, Jay and Cheryl Leachman. A private family service was held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, Bozeman, MT.

“You were gone before we knew it and only God knew why. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried. If love could have saved you, you never would have died.”

A memorial scholarship in Eric’s name has been set up with Montana Junior Angus Association. Donations can be made to:

Montana Angus Association

PO Box 25

Whitlash, MT 59545

Memo: Eric Leachman Memorial

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]