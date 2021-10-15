Obituary: Eloise Ruth Klompien

Eloise Ruth Klompien, 83, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, in Manhattan, MT. Ruth was born in Bozeman on November 7, 1937, to John and Catherine (Triemstra) Kamps.

Ruth grew up in the Gallatin Valley attending school in Manhattan graduating from Manhattan Public High School in 1955. She married Alvin Klompien on August 17, 1955, and they had four children together.

Ruth was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. She was also a foster parent and worked as a nurse’s aide. She was active in her church and bible studies.

She enjoyed quilting, ceramics, scrapbooking and was a gifted gardener. She took great pride in her yard and her flower garden.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 66 years, Alvin; her daughter, Kathy (Alan) Potts; sons, Layne (Bonnie) Klompien; Tim (Michelle) Klompien, and Dave (Kay) Klompien; ten grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Kamps.

Sher was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Marian Van Dyke.

Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, October 18 in Churchill Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church, Global Outreach Partners, Brad and Ruth Foreman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]