Obituary: Ellen A. (Sternhagen) Suckow

Ellen A. (Sternhagen) Suckow, also known as Auntie "I" passed away on March 16, 2023 in Bozeman, Montana following a brief illness. Ellen was born in Bozeman on July 20, 1955 to Ted and Betty Sternhagen. Ellen graduated from Bozeman High School in 1973. She attended Montana State University and was a lifelong Bobcat fan. She welcomed her first daughter, Marcy in 1981.

Ellen married Rick Suckow in September 1992 they welcomed their pride and joy, Taylor, in August of 1994. Ellen dedicated her life to ensuring that Taylor lived a rewarding and fulfilling life.

Ellen loved kids most of all no matter how old they were. Ellen and Taylor enjoyed activities at Eagle Mount. Rick, Ellen and Taylor found another family with Taylor's Special Olympics team the Bozeman Flames. Ellen especially adored her grandchildren, Audrey and Russell.

Ellen is survived by her husband Rick and daughter Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Marcy (Andrew) and grandchildren, Audrey and Russell. She is survived by her sister Lori and brother, Tom. Ellen is survived by her in-laws, Leann and Denny Gooley, Curtis and Sue Suter and Reed and Linda Suckow. Ellen particularly loved her nieces, Mandy, Keri, Nicole, Stacy and Lindsay and her nephews, Matt and Mike Gooley. She is predeceased by her mother and father and brother Jeff.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring. If you feel inclined, any donations can be made to Eagle Mount in Ellen's honor at eaglemount.org.

