Obituary: Ella Kuipers Droge

Ella Kuipers Droge - October 4, 2021

After 97 years, this wonderful, amazing woman woke up in heaven to meet her loving Savior Jesus face to face! We will miss her dearly, but she was so ready to see the One who gave her eternal life. She leaves a big hole in our family, but the special memories, smiles, hugs, and laughs will be held close in our hearts.

Ella Kuipers Droge was born June 15, 1924, in Manhattan, Montana, to Peter and Olga Kuipers, the 2nd of four children. She grew up in the Manhattan area, graduating from Manhattan High School. She married Andy Droge on February 11, 1944, and they started a family a couple of years later. When their son Larry was 18 months old, he tragically drowned. Eight years later Ella and Andy adopted son, David and then daughter, Donna.

Andy and Ella raised their children in a Christian environment that has left a lasting legacy. Ella's example of being an obedient servant of Christ has been passed down four generations. Her family has been abundantly blessed by God, and we are so grateful to Him for giving us so many wonderful years with her that will always be cherished.

Ella was proceeded in death by her husband, Andy; her son, Larry and daughter, Donna; brother and sister-in-law, John and Gertrude Kuipers and sister and brother-in-law, Bette and Carl Stepan.

She is survived by her beloved and adored sister, Edna Marks; son, David [Gloria] Droge; grandchildren, Michelle (Albert) Mayo, Timothy Droge, Tamara Droge, David Pyfer and Andrew Pyfer; great-grandchildren,

Connor, Katelyn and Bryson Mayo, and Zoe and RJ Pyfer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, Oct. 9, in Meadow View Cemetery in Manhattan followed by a Memorial Service at 3 pm at Dry Creek Bible Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

