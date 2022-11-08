Obituary: Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Losselyong

Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Losselyong, 85, of Bozeman, passed away October 28, 2022, in Bozeman, MT. She was born June 18, 1937, in De Pere, WI to Paul and Helen (Enkenvoort) Newton. She attended Neenah High School her freshman and sophomore year before transferring to St. Mary’s Academy in Prairie Du Chien, WI, where she graduated on June 4, 1955. After graduating from high school, Betty entered the convent. After her commitment to the Catholic Church was completed she became an Administrative Assistant for a local law firm.

Betty married Daniel Losselyong on May 16, 1964, and they welcomed daughter, Stephanie, on February 16, 1965. In 1969 she received her Bachelor of Science in Education from De Lourdes College; and later received her Master’s in Education and Administration from Illinois University.

Betty was a teacher for many years. She also served as a Minister of the Eucharist at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles, IL. In her free time, she loved quilting and sewing.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Ryan; siblings, John Newton, Kathleen (Peter) Muntner, Connie (Jim) Zemlock, Paula (Ed) Greiger, Anna (Jack) Johnson, and JoAnn (Andrew) Purdy; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Connor, Nolan, and Claire Ryan; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel; her sisters, Nancy Van Price and Barbara Lauson; brother, Larry Newton.

Services will be held in Appleton, WI with interment at Riverside Cemetery in May 2023.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]