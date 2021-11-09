Obituary: Elinor Jane Pinczes

Elinor Jane Pinczes, 81, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2021. She was born March 4, 1940, in Bozeman, Montana, the daughter of Fred and Sarah Helen (Ring) Harvey. She was the tenth of eleven children.

Elinor graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1957.

Elinor met John T. Pinczes in Bozeman and they married on August 13, 1960. They welcomed daughter, Dennise, to the family on their first anniversary. Dennise was followed by a daughter, Katie, and son, John.

Elinor worked as a secretary at MSU and several law offices. She joined The Sewing Bee as a master seamstress. After retiring from The Sewing Bee she woke early in the morning to write. In 1992 Katie asked her to write a book for the 100th day of school. She wrote “One Hundred Hungry Ants,” which she later published along with four other successful math concept children’s books. She dedicated her books to her children, grandchildren, and her sister, Ethie. She retired from writing in 2006.

Elinor was very creative and liked writing, drawing, and crafting with her family. She periodically remodeled their home. She liked bowling, playing pool, and spending time with her family. She loved traveling to see Dennise and her family in Moscow, ID. She dearly loved her constant companion, Bichon Frise, Ozzie.

Elinor is survived by her daughter, Katie (Steve) Loessberg; son, John (Jennifer) Pinczes; son-in-law, Mark Stannard; grandchildren, Hannah (Dillan) Haugland, Dennis Pinczes, Casey (Brian) Bennett, Alec Stannard, and Mac Stannard; and great-grandchildren, Emily Bennett and Layten Stannard; sister, Ethie Brothwell; brother, Richard (Linda Miller) Harvey; sisters-in-law, Marcene and Sharon Harvey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John T. Pinczes; daughter, Dennise; sisters, Frances Lee, Wally Pinczes, Betty Gates, Freda Inlow, and Doris Ward; and brothers, Sonny, Sam, and Tom Harvey.

Mom’s challenges are gone and she’s rejoicing in heaven with family and friends. “A hey and a hi dee ho!”

A reception will be held Thursday, November 11, from 3 to 5 P.M. at First Baptist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]