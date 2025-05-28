OBITUARY: Eleanor Joyce (Ritter) Lee

Eleanor Joyce (Ritter) Lee, 80, went to be with her Lord on May 10, 2025, after an extended illness. She was born September 6, 1944 in Bozeman, MT to Walter and Bertha (Terpstra) Ritter. She lived her entire life in Bozeman, with the exception of several summers spent in Mesa, AZ in her retirement years.

Elle, as we've affectionately called her for many years, graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1962. She married Harvey Lee in March of 1964, and together they had two children, Rod and Ginger.

Elle worked various jobs in her early years, then in 1972, she began working at The Bozeman Bowl. She developed a lifelong passion for bowling, and she played on the Simpkins Hallin bowling team for many years. She and "the girls" traveled all over the U.S. for decades, bowling in the Nationals Tournament every year. It was truly a highlight for her as she got to see much of the country and spend quality time with her friends. She also had a passion for the business of bowling, which led to the purchase of Treasure Lanes in Livingston, MT, in 1982, and the purchase of The Bozeman Bowl in 1983. She remained the owner and worked at The Bowl until 1993, and then at Treasure Lanes until 2003, when she sold that business to her son, Rod. She truly loved all those years collaborating with her son. She continued to take care of the books at Treasure Lanes until approximately 2014, when she fully retired and began snowbirding to AZ with her partner, Jim Gowin. They two-stepped into one another's lives and spent fourteen years together. He found her to be a lovely, kind woman, whom he enjoyed living life with. They especially loved listening to music and country dancing every week. She was a smooth and talented dancer, and it brought her so much joy.

In her earlier years, she spent every weekend of the summers at Canyon Ferry Lake with her family. She loved being anywhere near the peaceful water. Many families of friends would join, and we'd spend the time camping, boating, water skiing, tubing, and riding motorcycles. She was a great cook and would bring delicious meals to prepare, and also hot dogs and marshmallows to roast by the campfire. Truly memorable times.

Elle was a kind and gentle woman who quietly observed the world around her. She loved her family very much. She could also be so funny, and when something silly caught her attention, she would giggle and giggle until she cried. Beautiful to behold. We will all cherish the relationships we had with her and will miss her presence until we see her again.

In the last nine months, she resided at Parkhaven Assisted Living in Manhattan. Our family is thankful to them for providing a safe and comfortable place for her to live and for providing loving care for her during that time. We got to spend quality time often with her there. Thank you to Heart to Heart Homecare and Enhabit Home Health for your excellent care of her as well. A very special thank you to her precious friend, Joanna, who loved her and cared for her as if she were her own. She made her smile with her stories, and was a great support to her, and to Ginger, until her passing, and beyond. A forever connection was made, and now Elle is free like a butterfly.

Elle is survived by her partner, Jim Gowin, and his family, Jana, Jeff, and River; her son, Rod Lee (Sue Smith), and grandsons, Tyler Lee (Tyler F), Justin Lee (Sean), and Tony Smith (Jenna); and her daughter, Ginger (Scott) Sorenson, granddaughter, Whitney Nelsen (Blake), and great-grandchildren, Julien and Kamila, and grandchildren, Devan and Dylan Sorenson.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Walter and Bertha Ritter, and her sweet grandson, Bryan W. Lee. She was an animal lover, and was also preceded in passing by Ruffy, Suzie, Brandy, Ruffy II, Lil Bit, and Piper.

If so desired, please send donations to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in her memory.

A private family celebration has taken place, and no further service is planned.