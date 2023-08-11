Obituary: Elaine L. Chabot

Elaine L. Chabot (79)

April 3, 1944 - August 7, 2023

On August 7, 2023, Elaine Chabot gained her angel wings. She peacefully passed at home surrounded by loving friends and family, after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Elaine was born to Theodor and Evelyn (Clark) Lee in Williston, North Dakota. They moved to Wolf Point, Montana when she was 6 years old, and that is where she spent the rest of her childhood. Elaine was a sweet beautiful soul. Her bubbly personality launched her into the class of 1962 Homecoming Queen and head cheerleader. It was also in high school, she caught the eye of her beloved husband to be Dale Chabot. He swept her off her feet, and married her when she was 18. Their marriage moved them to Scobey, Montana where she was quickly faced with the duties of being a “Farm Wife”. As a young bride, her tenacity and servanthood shined while she learned new skills, like how to cook for many hearty appetites, and to drive grain trucks. She did it all, and did it with all her heart. She loved beautiful things and no detail ever escaped her. Her penmanship was impeccable, as were her flower gardens. Elaine had a magical touch that made everything look perfect, including her beautiful golden locks and her ever present immaculately applied lipstick. At 19 she had her daughter Stacey, and three years later her son, Troy.

In her free time she loved to volunteer and serve others in the community. She had the heart of a servant and always put the needs of others before her own. She loved doing ceramics, crafts with friends, shopping, golfing, baking her famous caramel rolls, and spending time with those she loved. She went on several girls trips with her closest friends and those were some of her most precious memories. Later in life Elaine and Dale wintered in Bullhead City, AZ. They loved meeting new people and had lots of fun in the sun during their 15 Arizona winters. In true Elaine fashion, they had the most beautiful lot in the park. They eventually moved to Bozeman, MT to be closer to family. In her final years, Elaine and Dale traveled a lot, built their dream home, and spent their days surrounded by family and friends. It was after taking a trip this March to Maui that her health declined. In her final months, moving was difficult for her, but Dale was ever present, and always managed to bring some joy to her days. God decided to take Elaine home early, and both family and friends will dearly miss her beautiful smile and gracious spirit.

Elaine is preceded in death by both parents and her brothers, Alton and Milton. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dale Chabot; their children, Stacey (Bayliss Ward) and Troy (Sandy Chabot); grandchildren Sierra (DJ Brask), Keaton (Nikki Ward), Chelsey (Steve Carmen), Aundrea (Maliki Dunlap), Colton (Brittany Chabot); and 9 Great-grand Children.

There will be a Funeral Mass held for Elaine on Monday, August 14th at 11am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman, MT (220 W. Main Street).

A Graveside Service will take place in Scobey, MT on Wednesday, August 16th at 1pm at Daniel’s County Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Following her Graveside Service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Scobey Lutheran Center from 2pm until 4pm. Please feel free to attend either or both services.

In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to the Cody Dieruf Foundation.