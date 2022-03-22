Obituary: Eiko (Mariko) Yoshimoto Franck

Eiko (Mariko) Yoshimoto Franck of Bozeman, Montana passed away March 16th, 2022, at the age of 85.

She was born the third of four children in Osaka, Japan, to Toyo and Chusuke Yoshimoto, both of whom passed away during Eiko’s toddler years in Okinawa. She spent her youth living with various relatives, often separated from her siblings. During WWII, they would often hide in the jungle to avoid the terrors of war.

After the war, she became an accomplished athlete and seamstress in school. Though still very young, post-war economic conditions often meant she was left to fend for herself. As a result, she was unable to finish school nor fulfill her dream of becoming a stewardess.

She met Ron Franck while working as a waitress at Kadena Air Base. They had three children and eventually moved to Laramie, Wyoming. After a divorce, Eiko continued to live in Laramie and raised her children with loving support from the rest of the Franck family. In 1973, she proudly became a naturalized US citizen. Eiko worked for the University of Wyoming Food Service until her retirement in 1992. She endeared herself to many of the athletes while preparing meals at the “training table.” She continued to be a Cowboy supporter her entire life.

In 1995 she moved to Bozeman, Montana to be near her daughter’s family. The last nine years were spent at Hillcrest Senior Living where she made many friends, both residents and staff and experienced the most security and peace of her life.

She is survived by her brother, Tadao Yoshimoto; her sister, Michiko Miyagi; her children, Kenneth (Joann) Franck, Franklin Franck, Amy (Matt) Yovich; grandchildren, Mitchell Franck, Hana Franck, Courtney Yovich, Cami Yovich; and lifelong friend, Kazuko (Gale) Welzel. A private memorial service will be held in the summer. The family is grateful for condolences but declines flowers and gifts.

