Obituary: Edward Neal Fischer

Edward Neal Fischer, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Churchill, MT at the age of 86.

He was born to Cornelius and Anna (nee Jannenga) Fischer on March 28, 1936, in Cicero Illinois. On March 4th, 1966, he married the love of his life, Coba Dyksterhouse. Together they raised two daughters.

He spent 28 years as a firefighter for the Cicero Fire Department.

Ed was an active lifelong member of the Reformed Church and after his move to Churchill, a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

Ed was an early computer geek, he started with the first Commodore and moved up from there. He spent many happy hours on his computer.

Ed loved his family most of all. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a beloved “Uncle” to many.

He is survived by his wife, Coba; daughters, Shirley (Jay) Bridgewater, Beverly (Paul Kent) Fischerkent; sister, Carol (William) Kooienga; sister-in-law, Jean VanDyken; and brother-in-law, Henry (Karen) Dyksterhouse. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Jayson (Mel), Benjamin (Erin), and Samuel (Teresa)

Bridgewater, and Michael (Devon), Hilary, and Curtis (Kat) Kent. He also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with a reception to follow. Services will conclude with a Graveside Service at Churchill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.