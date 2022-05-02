Obituary: Edward Kurtz

Ed Kurtz, age 88, passed away in his sleep at his home in Bozeman, Montana, on April 21, 2022. Born in St Helena, California on July 27, 1933, and raised in Sacramento, California, Ed was the beloved son of Oliver and Marion (Treadway) Kurtz.

He graduated from McClatchy High School in Sacramento in 1951 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Entomology from the University of California Davis in 1955. He began his career in Richmond, California, with Niagara Chemical/FMC. He ultimately moved to the Salinas Valley, where his job with FMC took him oversees to the Middle East on numerous occasions to provide expertise on agricultural crops and pests. Following over twenty years with FMC he worked for Basic Vegetable in King City. After leaving Basic Vegetable he set out on his own and established a successful agricultural consulting business with an emphasis on obtaining governmental approval for pesticides and herbicides on minor crops. His success led him to lead the California Lettuce Research Board for fifteen years while also assisting the California Strawberry Advisory Board and other agricultural organizations. Along with working hand in hand with the University of California Ag Extension programs, he also published “Principles of Weed Control” which is still used as a college textbook today.

Ed grew up in a bird hunting and fishing family and continued that love, particularly fly fishing, throughout his life. He married Tisha Hutchins in 2004 and moved to Montana to enjoy his passion for fly fishing with her in his retirement. Fishing the rivers even at age 88!

Along with fishing, he enjoyed tennis, golf, photography, and there was always a bottle of “Silver Oak” cabernet to add to his wine collection. He volunteered for 15 years as the “Haberdasher” director for the annual ATT golf tournament in Pebble Beach. He also was a Mason throughout his adult life. One of his favorite stories was playing baseball in High School against Folsom Prison team! That and the family stories about Ed running around family yards chasing butterflies with his net to mount!

Shortly after college he had two daughters, Carol Kurtz (Stoffers) and Jill Reynolds. He often said he missed his PhD opportunity to have kids!

Ed is survived by his wife, Patricia Kurtz, and daughters, Carol Kurtz (Bill Stoffers), and Jill Reynolds. Along with his grandchildren, Sam Stoffers, Kyle Reynolds, Kelly Reynolds, his great-granddaughter, Katie Rodriquez, nephew, Eric (Teresa) Kurtz (Ethan and Laura) and sister-in-law, Arlene Kurtz. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Kurtz.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 28 from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. Internment will take place at a later date in California.

“Dad, the fish are waiting for you.”

