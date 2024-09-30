Obituary: Edmund "Ed" Sedivy

Edmund Paul Sedivy Jr passed on to his Lord and Savior on September 12, 2024, surrounded by family. Ed, the son of Edmund Premysl and Lois Mae (Whitney) Sedivy, was born on December 23, 1937, in Lewistown, Montana. The family moved to Bozeman when Ed was in the third grade, and he continued in the Bozeman school system until his graduation from Gallatin County High School in 1956. During his high school years, Ed was active in athletics, including football, basketball, and track. Ed was highly influenced by his father, the “music man” and eagerly took up the trombone, playing in the Bozeman High School concert band.

Ed attended Dartmouth College, graduating in 1960. Upon his graduation he married his long-time sweetheart Shirley Morrow Sedivy on June 15, 1961. Ed attended Law School at the University of Montana, graduating in 1963 and immediately following he reported for duty with the US Army, in Fort Benning, GA with rank of First Lieutenant. Over the course of his enlistment, he was stationed at Fort Holabird, MD and Fort Monmouth, NJ where his eldest daughter Lynda Sedivy was born.

Ed was honorably discharged in June of 1965. Ed, Shirley, and Lynda moved back to Bozeman where he began his law practice in the firm of Morrow and Nash, P.C. Their daughter Sharon arrived in 1967 and Brenda in 1971. Ed’s distinguished legal career included an induction into the American College of Trial Lawyers and being admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Ed was a tenacious litigator and was devoted to tirelessly representing his clients, with utmost professionalism.

Ed gave generously of his time and resources to his community. He was active in Kiwanis, serving both as club President and regional Lt Governor. He was a member and past president of the Bozeman chapter of QK. He was a member of the Elks, the Masonic Lodge, York Rite, and Algeria Shrine. He served on the session of the 1st Presbyterian Church as trustee, and he was elected to and served two terms on the Bozeman District 7 Board of Trustees. Ed understood the importance of giving back to his community and did so with a grace and determination.

Ed was passionate about sports. His love of athletics led him to serve as president of the Hawk Booster Club where he was instrumental in building the track around the football field at the then existing Van Winkle Stadium. He was an avid supporter of MSU athletics, serving as the president of the MSU Booster Club and was a regular member of the Quarterback Club, the Sixth Man Club and the Fast Break Club. Ed’s commitment to MSU extended to the MSU Foundation and the MSU Music department, and especially the Spirit of the West Marching Band where he helped spearhead fundraising efforts to provide new uniforms and band equipment.

After Shirley’s passing, Ed was lucky to rekindle a friendship and ultimately develop a new love with Gail (Weingart) Sedivy. The two were married in July of 2020 and spent time in the comforts of Bozeman and the warmth of Arizona. Together they enjoyed a love of the arts, music, and close friendships.

Ed was proud of the accomplishments of his three daughters, their husbands, and grandkids. He instilled the values of honesty, integrity, and deep respect for family. He encouraged each to take the road less traveled and be bold in their endeavors. Ed valued close friendships, great wine, and interesting conversation. He learned the sport of golf through Shirley and passed the love of the game to his three daughters. Ed led by example and-oh what an example it was; anything worth doing is worth doing right; when graced with abundance, the best thing you can do is pay if forward; and make sure to leave it all on the field.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbra, wife of 56 years Shirley Sedivy, two nephews Chuck Murphy and Travis Murphy, and one grandson, Carter Lerch. Ed is survived by his wife Gail Weingart Sedivy; daughters Lynda Sedivy (Sam and Jason Yarborough and Addison and Grant Collins), Sharon (Lance) Lerch, Brenda (Joel) Konicke; grandsons Ean Weaver, Brandon, Mason, and Peyton Lerch; granddaughters, Jordan, McKinlee, and Ryann Neubauer; sisters Jan Steckelberg (Van), Pat Campbell (Tom); brother Jim Sedivy (Mary Lew).

A memorial service to honor Ed’s life will be held at 1:30 on November 1, 2024, at the 1st Presbyterian Church, Bozeman. A reception will follow at Riverside Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sedivy Marching Band Fund or the MSU Bobcat Club through the MSU Foundation PO Box 172750 Bozeman MT 59717-2750 or the First Presbyterian Church. PO Box 1150, Bozeman, MT, 59771.

www.dokkennelson.com