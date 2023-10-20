Obituary: Edith J. Wright

Edith J. Wright (Edie) was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 3, 2023. While her family and friends rejoice in knowing she is free from the pains of the world, she is deeply missed.

Edie was born on October 20, 1931, to Cleve and Olive Johnston in Kalispell Montana. She attended Evergreen Elementary and Flathead High School. She loved being outside and riding horses. Edie spent her teenage summers on horseback, working at the Shrock Ranch outside Kalispell. After high school graduation Edie moved to Bozeman to attend Montana State College.

She held leadership roles in numerous scholastic organizations and joined the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority where she remained active throughout her life.

While attending college, Edie invited a gentleman named Bill Wright to a Sadie Hawkins dance. Bill ended up being the love of Edie's life and starting on October 18, 1953, they enjoyed 70 years of marriage and five beautiful, energetic children together. In addition to the demands of her roles as mother and farmer's wife, Edie obtained a Master's in Mathematics and taught at Montana State University and Belgrade High School. Edie was engaged in many local and regional organizations, including Farm Bureau, Springhill Women's Club, 4-H and her treasured bridge club. She was a beloved member of Grand Avenue Christian Church, serving in various capacities, teaching Sunday School and providing thousands of cookies for the annual Christmas Bazaar.

Edie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and embodied example of a gracious Christian. She was a fabulous cook, hospitable and welcoming to all with her contagious smile and caring, warmhearted openness.

Edie is survived by her husband, Bill Wright; children, Bruce (Gwen) Wright, Regan (Roger) Emery, Brian (Bonnie) Wright, Randi (Chris) Wytcherley and Brad (Cindy) Wright. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Edie was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Mary and Ruthe.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 28th at 2 PM at Grand Avenue Christian Church.

