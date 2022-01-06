Obituary: Eddie Ray Hawbaker

Eddie Ray Hawbaker, 90, entered peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, January 1, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Scobey, Montana on June 1, 1931, he grew up in Peerless, Montana. After he graduated high school, he received his bachelor’s degree in Havre, Montana in Elementary Education. He then took a business course at Great Falls College and taught first through eighth grade at a one-room schoolhouse for four years. He worked various jobs in Glasgow, Montana, including owning a small grocery store, Eddie’s Quick Shop, and owning a snowmobile shop.

Eddie married the love of his life, Bonnie Scott, on June 30, 1961. Together they raised five children. In 1975, the family moved to Manhattan, Montana where he started a long career in irrigation. Dad loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed rodeos, snowmobile racing and riding on the trails, and watching his grandchildren in sports. Above all, he trusted and followed the Lord.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Valerie (Brad) Vies, Lori (Les) Oldenburger, Cheryl (Shannon) Tope, and Stacie Seifert; sons, Don Hawbaker and David Hawbaker; sisters, Donna Grove and Marcia Garcia; brothers, James, Dennis, and Harlie Hawbaker; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nine brothers; three sisters; and his son, Terry Hawbaker.

Eddie’s family would like to especially thank his nurses, Conradine and Anne, and his aid, Karma, from hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 8 at Bozeman Church of Christ. Interment at Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan at later date.

Please send condolences for Eddie’s family to Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, 113 S. Willson Ave., Bozeman, MT 59715.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]