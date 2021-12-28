Obituary: Ed Molendyk

Ed Molendyk passed away peacefully at his home in Parkhaven Assisted Living on Sunday morning, December 19, 2021.

Edward was born March 2, 1929, in Columbus, Montana to Adrian and Jennie (Poortinga) Molendyk. He grew up farming with his family in the Manhattan, Churchill, and Cherry Creek areas living in homes without electricity, inside plumbing or water until moving up Bridger Canyon. Heat was provided with a wood cookstove and potbelly stove in the living area. After completing 8 years of schooling he continued helping on the farm and milking cows. Dad (and grandpa) had many good stories about life and incidents on a family farm! In 1951, Ed joined the Army (Korean War) and while stationed in Leonardwood, MO, met Kay DeJong. After service, Ed moved to Lansing, IL where Kay’s family lived and began working for her father in construction. They were married on January 7, 1955 moving to Bozeman, MT after their son, Jay, was born in 1956. Ed began logging with his brother, Martin, and their daughter, Judy, was born while living in a small farmhouse up Gallatin Gateway. Spring 1959 the family moved into a log home up Bridger Canyon and later in the Fall into a small 8’ x 35’ mobile home on the home place. Spring 1960 this same mobile home was moved to Bear Canyon and it was here that Joyce was born. Fall 1961 the family would return again to Lansing, IL and Ed again worked in construction. Winter 1962 the family moved to Denver, CO …finally moving back to Bozeman, MT in the Spring of 1964!! The family moved to Godfrey Canyon in 1971 and when the children were all out of the house built a home on Churchill in 1995. Ed remained in construction until 1986 when he took on a fulltime position as a ditch rider and helping his children and grandchildren on construction jobs when able. He and Kay were able to travel to see family and spend winter months in California for nearly 20 years of their retirement. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren … just being a part of their lives. He was just a great example of what a dad and grandpa should be…so many great memories that the Lord has blessed us with :) We are so thankful for the Lord’s provision throughout the many blessings and trials of this life and look eagerly forward to that day when we will all be reunited in our heavenly home. To God be the glory great things He has done!

Ed was preceded in death by his son, Jay (1985); wife, Kay (2020); and grandson, Dillon (2020).

He is survived by his grandchildren, Jason (Christine) DeHaan, Barry (Monique) DeHaan, Travis (Katie) DeHaan, Jonathan (Amanda) Molock, Troy (Erin) DeHaan, Kendall (Brittnee) DeHaan, Andrew (Heidi) Burger, Derrick (Lisa) Blanksma, Katie Blanksma, Trenton (Rebecca) Blanksma and Kevin (Logan) Blanksma; son-in-laws, Darrel DeHaan and Ken Blanksma; 23 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Wilmetta Jabaay; and brother-in-law, Jim (Shirley) DeJong; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

A Memorial Service will be held on January 7, at 11:00 A.M. at Belgrade United Reformed Church.

