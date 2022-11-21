Obituary: Ed Amende

Just when we thought he was losing the battle, Ed Amende would rise again to exemplify his resilience, determination, and moral strength. Ed, "the wood guy," as he was known to many in Bridger Canyon and Bozeman, had true grit, determination, fearlessness, and many talents. The waning era of self-made, hard workers, who knew exactly who they were and what they stood for typified Ed. Sadly, Ed left us on November 13, 2022.

He began life as a California boy born in Fresno, CA on October 10, 1929. He was raised in Southern California, playing volleyball and body surfing the So Cal beaches. Playing right tackle on the football team was what he enjoyed most about high school while he worked himself through youth at a garden nursery, as a short order cook, handyman, and construction worker. Once graduated, he took off with friends to follow the wheat harvest from Oklahoma to Alberta.

He enrolled in Stanford University in 1948 and worked for his tuition during the summers in the gold mines of Alaska and as a deck hand on a river boat in the Yukon and Tanana rivers. In the fall of 1950, he received his draft notice. It was the beginning of 881 hours of flying for the US Navy in the Korean War. The last bombs dropped by Ed were full of leaflets announcing the conflict had ended.

He was released to inactive duty, enrolled in the Pre-Vet school at UC Davis, graduated Phi Betta Kappa with his Doctorate of Veterinary Science, married, and had two daughters. This began his 42-year bovine veterinarian practice and an ownership of a Nevada cattle ranch.

He found his way to the beaches of Del Mar, CA after meeting Jan in the early 1980s. He commuted to Chino Valley where he worked for many of the dairies as their bovine vet. Ed married the love of his life, Jan White, in 1988. They discovered Montana together while they visited a friend's cattle ranch and Ed conducted pregnancy checks on their cattle. After several years in Del Mar, Ed and Jan bought a ranch in Willow Creek, MT in 1992. Ed retired at 72 and they relocated to Bridger Canyon to be closer to the slopes. He skied as he flew...high and fast! Always taking Jan to places she never would have gone without him. They loved the canyon but in 2010 headed off to Kona to live by the sea once again. Returning to Bozeman in 2020 for health reasons and to be amongst their Bozeman friends and family.

Ed was a rare person who could live on the California and Hawaiian beaches, swim and paddle out to sea, zip line at the age of 86, ranch in Montana, cull the beetle-killed trees of Bridger canyon and cut and sell firewood to friends and neighbors, jet ski like a madman, fly fighter Jets, and survived any challenge that was sent his way... He was a kind, loving, family man and dear friend to many. He loved his children, grandchildren, and cherished his wife, Jan.

Although multi-talented, Ed was a simple and humble man - he knew what he thought, questioned what you thought, used his words sparingly, and appreciated friends, nature's beauty, and most of all his family. He will be remembered every time a fire is roaring in the fireplace, Bridger Bowl has a powder day, and the red sun sets over the sparkling Kona coast.

Ed is survived by his wife, Jan Amende; sister, Marilyn Amende Fletcher of Del Mar, CA; daughters, Marianne Andersen (Ray) of Whittier, CA and Karen Amende of Bozeman, MT; stepchildren, Brett White (Danielle) of Westlake Village, CA, Stacy White Smith (Michael) of Tiburon, CA, and Kristen White Corn (Dave) of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Mia Andersen Khunkhum (Bill) of San Diego, CA, Katherine Andersen of Gunnison, CO, and Grant Andersen, of Whittier, CA; step-grandchildren, Cole White of New York, NY, Hathaway White of Westlake Village, CA, Charlotte White of Westlake Village, CA, Shane Smith (Cassie) of Santa Barbara, CA, Bridget Smith of Tiburon, CA, Rachel Corn of Bozeman, MT, and Dawson Corn of Bozeman, MT.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

A Celebration of Life for Ed will be held at 11 am, December 17, 2022 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service