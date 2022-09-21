Obituary: Duncan MacNab

Duncan ‘Dunc’ Storey MacNab passed away in Spokane, WA on September 12, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born at Bozeman Deaconess on November 13, 1942, to Robin and Mel MacNab. He lived in the Baxter Hotel with his parents as Robin owned and managed the hotel at the time. The family moved to Wildwood, NJ where his sister, Robin Gayle, was born. After the brief time in NJ, Duncan enjoyed the Gallatin Valley for over 70 years until 2018 when he and Donna moved to Spokane to be closer to their children.

Duncan was a proud Bozemanite. He graduated from Bozeman Senior High and was inducted into the BSHS hall of fame in 2013. Duncan attended MSU where he met his future wife, Donna Kalberg, of Harlowton. They married in 1963 and had two daughters, Dori Lin and Danine Rae.

Duncan owned and operated MacNab Studio and later F-11 Photographic Supply. His passion for photography took him to six of the world’s seven continents, capturing thousands of beautiful images on his many cameras. He was active at all levels in the Professional Photographers of America and the Rocky Mountain Professional Photographer Association and is well known for his many accomplishments and awards within these organizations.

Duncan was also active in his community. He was City Commissioner and later Mayor, Deputy Coroner, and Coroner. He volunteered with Gallatin County Search and Rescue and was a member of the Elks, Eagles, and American Legion. He loved to travel and had many hobbies including a love for music, scuba diving, woodworking, trap shooting, and riding his beloved Harley Davidson when summer finally came to the valley. Dunc had a quick wit and loved a good joke. He was a man of integrity, made friends wherever he went, and mentored countless people in all areas of his life.

Duncan was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; and parents, Mel and Robin. He is survived by his daughters, Dori (Keith) Nielsen and Danine (Mark) Brewer; his grandchildren, Brynn (Bill) Hofer, Erin Nielsen, Kyle Brewer, Alex (Rebecca) Brewer; great-granddaughter, Viviette; and his sister, Robin (Darrel) Choate.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Baxter Hotel on Saturday, November 12, at 3 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Humane Society or the Montana Hope Project.

