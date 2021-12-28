Obituary: Dr. William “Bill” Stanley Kmon

Dr. William “Bill” Stanley Kmon, 75, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away on December 17th, 2021.

Bill passed away after a short but courageous battle against bile duct cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Bill managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time as possible with his loved ones and fishing and outside. On his final evening, he was surrounded by his family and his best friends of 45 years.

Bill was born on February 9, 1946, in Ware, MA to Helen and Stanley Kmon. He developed his love of nature during his youth, hunting, fishing and hiking in the Quabbin Reservoir and the forests of western Massachusetts. He attended St. Michael’s College, and then Georgetown University Dental School and graduated at the top of his class at both. While at Georgetown he met the love of his life and best friend, Judith (Judy) Anne Wyckoff. They were introduced through mutual friends, and were married six months later. He entered the Public Health Service in 1970 and was stationed at Staten Island, NY. In 1971, the Public Health Service transferred him to Brigham City, UT where he served as a dentist in the Navajo Schools. In 1972 the first of their 3 children were born. In 1974 they moved to the Upper Valley in NH and opened up a dental practice in Lebanon, NH where he treated patients for the next 40 plus years. He committed to providing the highest quality care to his patients, and even if they could not afford to pay their dental bills, he found a way to ensure they got the care they needed. Bill and Judy were involved in the Lebanon and Enfield communities - he served on the Rotary Club, St. Helena’s leadership council, and Enfield’s planning board. In 2011, they retired to Montana to be near their 3 children.

His family was of the utmost importance to him and he loved them wholeheartedly. He instilled a passion for the outdoors, community, hard work, curiosity in others, and family within his children. In addition to Judy and his children, Deborah Kmon Davidson (Gray), Matthew Kmon (Sarah) and Michael Kmon (Jacquie), and grandchildren, Lucia and Rosemary Davidson, Joseph and Aubrey Kmon. Also, he is survived by his extended family and the decades long friendships he considered family.

Bill's family will hold a small celebration of life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to the Center for Large Landscape Conservation (www.largelandscapes.org [largelandscapes.org]) or the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (www.gvlt.org [gvlt.org]).

