Obituary: Dr. Thomas Jakob

Dr. Thomas Philip Jakob, 66, of Bozeman, Montana passed away Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Tom was born on April 20, 1958, in New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas P. Jakob, Jr., and by his parents, John and Lois.

Surviving Dr. Tom are his wife of 40 years, Heidi; his children, Emily, Andrew (Kaley), Harper, Riki, and Carlie (Logan); his grandchildren, Murphy, Simeon, Samuel, Solly, and Naomi; his sisters, Karen (George) of Virginia and Lauren of North Carolina; his aunt, Winnie; and many nieces and nephews and numerous other extended family members.

Tom enjoyed mountaineering (including Eiger, Matterhorn, Denali, Mount Whitney, Mount Rainier, and numerous first ascents), ice climbing, hiking, gardening, being a connoisseur of homemade pancakes and waffles, tinkering in his woodshop, collecting rocks, land cruisers, dogs, cats, hoarding sweets, and moving through life on his own terms.

In his wilder years, he also enjoyed hot air ballooning, raft guiding, rebuilding vehicles, and egging frat houses.

Tom graduated from NC State in the inaugural veterinarian class of 1985. He started his own clinic, Cottonwood Veterinary Hospital, on December 26, 2006.

Tom was known within the community for his compassion and care, not only to his clients, but to their fur babies of all sizes and shapes.

He will be missed by ALL of God’s creations.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations in memory of Dr. Thomas Jakob be made to the Maya Jakob Memorial at Opportunity Bank to help provide financial assistance to those in need of veterinary care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 29 at The Commons in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

