Obituary: Dorothy Syverson

Dorothy Syverson, 93, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Bee Hive Homes in Belgrade. She was born on April 11, 1930, to Gerald and Ada Spangler in St. Paul, MN. At nine years of age, she made her choice to serve God and was faithful to the end of her days.

Dorothy met Dean Syverson while skating on Lake Como, where Dorothy fell on the ice and fell in love with Dean when he helped her up. They were married on Dec 21, 1951, and made their home in St Paul, MN. Their first son, Verlyn was born a year later.

After Dean returned from serving in the Army in Berlin, Germany in 1955, they moved to Claire City, South Dakota to farm with his father, Raymond Syverson. Alan, DeeDee, Doug and Debbie were born while they were on the farm. Debbie passed away at 18 months of age. Although life on the farm was not always easy for a city girl, people always remember her cheerful spirit.

In 1966 they sold their farm in South Dakota and moved back to the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. Daryl and Darla were added to the family during this time.

In 1976 Dean and Dorothy moved to the Bozeman, MT area to be close to the mountains. Dorothy would often prepare a picnic for the evening meal, as one of their favorite things to do would be to head up in the mountains as soon as Dean would come home from work.

Dorothy enjoyed entertaining and preparing meals for friends and family. Her most requested item was her “world renowned” apple squares! She loved to play the piano, the accordion, and enjoyed all music. Dorothy was also an amazing grandmother to her own grandchildren as well as many other kids in the valley.

In recent years, the highlight of her days were phone calls from DeeDee and Daryl, Wednesday night bible studies with Doug that were streamed into her room, and her weekly visits from Darla and Alan. Every Sunday night she looked forward to her 2-hour visit with Verlyn. She also enjoyed visits from grandkids and many friends. She so appreciated Eric Fendler’s many visits, sweet treats and keeping her bird feeder filled.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Dean; daughter, Debbie; and daughter-in-law, Linda (Alan).

She is survived by six children, Verlyn Syverson, Alan (Jeanie) Syverson, DeAnn (Steve) Liefschultz, Doug (Sheila) Syverson, Daryl (Rhonda) Syverson, and Darla (Bob) Pierce; grandchildren, Lisa (Eddie) Blackwell, Kyle (Carrie) Syverson, Mindy (Brandon) Fair, Jeb (Kendra) Syverson, Cali Syverson, Jake Liefschultz, Jori Liefschultz, Kacey Liefschultz, Shawn (Stephanie) Syverson, Shyla Syverson, Chase (Sarah) Syverson, Aden Syverson, Aubrey Syverson, Brady Pierce, LeAna Pierce, and Kaelen Pierce; great grandchildren, Drew Blackwell, Lia Blackwell, Noah Syverson, Ryen Syverson, Braylon Fair, Levi Fair, Ryder Fair, Bodin Syverson, Bruin Syverson, Jaxson Syverson, and Jett Syverson.

Visitation hours will be held on Mon, May 29 from 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Funeral services will be held on Tues, May 30 at 1 PM at Dokken-Nelson with interment to follow in Meadow View Cemetery in Manhattan.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]