Obituary: Doris Stell Moore

Doris Stell Moore, age 97, of Manhattan, Montana passed away on March 12, 2025. Doris was a beloved mother, sister, grandma, great grandma, and friend. While in her 90’s, Doris adopted the motto, “I have had a good life”. She wanted all her family and friends to know that she truly enjoyed her life.

Doris was born March 21, 1927, in Ashland, Kansas. She was the middle child of Chester (Hart) Mills and Mildred (Jane) Dunbar. She lived in Larned, Kansas until the age of 13 when her family relocated to Wichita, Kansas.

On August 24, 1946, Doris married Robert H. Moore (Bob) her wartime pen pal and high school crush. After Bob graduated college they moved to Tucson, Arizona. While living in Tucson they had two daughters: J’Neanne Anne and D’Anna Jane. Doris loved the great outdoors, sunshine and working in her yard. She also enjoyed traveling with her family. They made numerous trips to Kansas to visit family, vacationed in Canada, along the pacific coast and even ventured to the Hawaiian Islands. Doris and Bob were very involved in church summer camps so many months were spent in Prescott, Arizona. They were married for 37 wonderful years before Bob succumbed to cancer at age 59.

After her husband passed, Doris continued her love of traveling by rafting down the Salt River, venturing to Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, New York and returning to Hawaii. She also gained a lifelong friend when she hosted a young lady, Sanne Juncker from Denmark, with the Up with People singing group. At age 85, Doris sold her house in Tucson and moved to Montana to live with her oldest daughter.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Moore; her parents, Chester and Mildred Mills; her older sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Les Stokes; younger brother, Robert Mills; son in law, Mark Myers as well as numerous friends.

Surviving family members include J’Neanne and George Stephens, D’Anna and Doug Young; grandchildren, Michael and Rachael Young, Corbin Myers, C’Aira and Kole Satchell. Great grandchildren, Aspyn Hergenrider, Sebashtian and Montgomerie Myers and Artem Satchell. Sister-in-law, Halleen Mills; her international daughter, Sanne Juncker as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris had a soft spot to adopt her pets, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local animal shelter.

Graveside Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery, 5801 East Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712

